Atlantic Hockey 2022-23 Season Preview: Complacency not an issue for any teams as conference finds itself focused on new season

It’s difficult to predict what will happen in a college hockey season, but coaches and journalists try, issuing preseason polls and predictions at this time of year.

It’s a difficult and usually futile effort, especially when it comes to Atlantic Hockey.

Air Force coach Frank Serratore should know. His Falcons were picked ninth in last season’s coaches’ preseason poll and ended up playing in the AHA championship game.

“Our league’s coaches are really good at almost everything,” he said. “One thing that they’re not good at is picking these polls.”

“We’ve got a better chance of hitting the power ball than hitting the right order.”

For the record, Serratore’s squad is picked to finish third this season, behind American International and Sacred Heart.

American International will try to become the first school to win five consecutive Atlantic Hockey regular-season titles, after setting the record with its fourth in a row last season. Eric Lang’s squad also has three straight playoff championships over that same period (there was no playoff champ in 2020).

But AIC lost a whopping 18 players in the offseason to graduation and transfer, bringing in the same number of new players.

Is this a rebuild or a reload? One thing is certain, Lang and his team won’t be complacent.

“It’s very exciting for our staff,” he said. “We’ve got 18 new faces. We’ll continue to adapt. If you look at the way we played four years ago (compared to now), you’ll see two different types of hockey teams. There are some non-negotiables but we’re always evolving.”

New faces, same objective.

“The goal doesn’t change because of what we lost and how young we will be,” said Lang. “Our best hockey will be late.”

Goaltending questions

About half of the teams in Atlantic Hockey have a clear frontrunner for the starting goaltending position heading into the season:

Army West Point: Gavin Abric (junior)

Canisius: Jacob Barczewski (senior)

Niagara: Chad Veltri (junior)

Rochester Institute of Technology: Tommy Scarfone (sophomore)

Sacred Heart: Justin Robbins (senior)

It’s not to say that all of these players are locks, but all return either as the incumbent or with significant experience.

The other five teams start the season with no clear starter, so expect to see some battles.

More than a one-bid league?

Will Atlantic Hockey continue to be a one-bid league this season, or get multiple teams in the national tournament for the first time since 2013?

“It’s a possibility,” said Canisius coach Trevor Large. “We’re getting better in several aspects. It’s hard to say one hundred percent when that will happen again, but it’s a possibility that we are working towards, two schools if not more.”

That will probably hinge on the league’s ability win out of conference. Last season, Atlantic Hockey had a non-conference record of 22-49-4 (.320), its best since 2017-18, but not as good as in 2013 (.365).

2013’s non-conference winning percentage wasn’t stellar, but Niagara dominated league play that season, going 22-6-2 in conference. That, combined with a passable non-conference record, but the Purple Eagles high enough in the Pairwise to get them in as an at-large team.

League parity has increased since then, making the possibility of one team standing head and shoulders above the rest less likely. That makes a good league non-conference record even more important.

Most AHA teams will play the majority of their non-conference games in the first two months of the season, so we’ll know early what the prospects of an at-large team will be.

Eight is enough

Atlantic Hockey has instituted a new playoff format this season. For the first time, not every team will qualify for the postseason, and for the first time since 2006, there will not be a neutral site for the semifinals and finals.

First-round byes are gone as well. Instead, the top four teams at the end of the regular season will host the bottom four in best-of-three series.

The top two surviving seeds will host best-of-three semifinal series, with the highest surviving seed hosting a single game championship a week later.

To keep the postseason at three rounds, only eight teams qualify, making the regular season a fight not only for position, but for survival.

New digs, old friends

Sacred Heart is scheduled to open the Martire Family Arena, its new on-campus facility

on January 14, moving from the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport to an on-campus facility. The men’s team hosts Boston College in its first game in the new barn.

This is the third new Atlantic Hockey on-campus location built in the last eight years, with several other facilities getting on and off-ice improvements during that span as well.

And finally, Robert Morris will return to Atlantic Hockey for the 2023-24 season. The school suddenly canceled its men’s and women’s hockey programs at the end of the 2021 season, but a successful fundraising effort by alumni and the Pittsburgh hockey community restored both.

In April, Atlantic Hockey voted to reinstate RMU, bringing the number of teams back to 11.

AIR FORCE

HEAD COACH: Frank Serratore (26th season at Air Force)

LAST SEASON: 16-17-3, 11-12-3 (6th) in Atlantic Hockey

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: F Will Gavin (Jr., 16g-13a-29pts); F Willie Reim (Sr., 11g-14a-25pts); D Brandon Koch (Sr., 3g-22a-25pts); G Guy Blessing (2-1; 3.02 GAA; .890 SV%)

KEY LOSSES: G Alex Schilling (14-16-3; 3.51 GAA; .879 SV%)

KEY ADDITIONS: F Mason McCormick (Waterloo, USHL); D Brett Oberle (Wenatchee, BCHL); G Aaron Randazzo (Green Bay, USHL); F Max Itagaki (Nanaimo, BCHL)

2022-23 PREDICTION: Last year was magical for the young Falcons, rising through the standings through the season and getting to the conference championship game.

Goaltender Alex Schilling, the lone senior on that team, will be missed, but everyone else is back for coach Frank Serratore.

That includes preseason all-star defenseman Brandon Koch (25 points last season), as well as leading scorer Will Gavin (29 points).

“(Last year) was one of my most gratifying seasons ever,” said Serratore. “We’ve got everyone back except our goalie. We need to replace a valuable puzzle piece. But we’re optimistic. Last year we were more boy than man; this year we’re more man than boy.”

Goaltending is the main question for the Falcons. Serratore will look to sophomore Guy Blessing, who started two games last season.

“Blessing is the frontrunner,” said Serratore. “But the position is open.”

2022-23 PREDICTED FINISH: Third

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL

HEAD COACH: Eric Lang (7th season)

LAST SEASON: 22-13-3, 17-7-2 (1st) in Atlantic Hockey

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: F Blake Bennett (Sr., 20g-14a-29pts); D Luis Linder (So., 4g-14a-18pts); F Julius Janhonen (Jr., 6g-8a-14pts)

KEY LOSSES: F Justin Young (12g-19a-31pts); F Chris Theodore (10g-19a-29pts); D Zak Galambos (5g-24a-20pts); F Jake Stella (12g-16a-28pts); G Jake Kucharski (12-7-3; 2.39 GAA; .910 SV%); G Alex Calvaruso (10-5; 2.56 GAA; .906 SV%)

KEY ADDITIONS: F Jordan Biro (Colorado College, NCHA); F Dustin Manz (Lake Superior State, CCHA); G Alexander Aslanidis (Western Michigan, NCHA), F Alexander Malinowski (Fairbanks, NAHL) F Grayson Dietrich (Drumheller, AJHL)

2022-23 PREDICTION: If the Yellow Jackets are going to win an unprecedented fifth consecutive regular season title, they’re going to do so with a vastly changed roster. Seven of AIC’s top eight scorers and eighteen players in all have graduated or transferred out.

But coach Eric Lang is looking forward to the challenge.

“We’ve got 18 new faces,” he said. “And this is the best recruiting class we’ve ever had.”

AIC will need contributions from those new faces, as well as another huge season from last year’s playoff MVP Blake Bennet, who registered consecutive postseason hat-tricks.

2022-23 PREDICTED FINISH: Second

ARMY WEST POINT

HEAD COACH: Brian Riley (19th season)

LAST SEASON: 14-17-4, 12-11-3 (T-3rd) in Atlantic Hockey

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: G Gavin Abric (Jr., 13-13-4; 2.51 GAA; .925 SV%); D Anthony Firriolo (9g-12a-21pts); F Joey Baez (So., 7g-10a-17pts); F Ricky Lyle (Jr., 8g-8a-16pts)

KEY LOSSES: F Colin Bilek (11g-20a-31pts); F Eric Butte (11g-6a-17pts); F Daniel Haider (8g-12a-20pts)

KEY ADDITIONS: F Max Itagaki (Nanaimo, BCHL); D John Driscoll (Green Bay, USHL); F Lucas Kanta (Minnesota, NAHL); Joey Dosan (Springfield, NAHL)

2022-23 PREDICTION: Don’t be surprised if the Black Knights take a step back this season after losing some key talent, including All-American Colin Bilek.

But there’s still plenty left in the cupboard, including goaltender Gavin Abric. It will come down to how fast 10 freshmen come up to speed, all the more difficult at a service academy.

“We’re excited about the season,” said coach Brian Riley. “We lost three forwards and three ‘D’ that played a lot of minutes, but we’ve got a good group and Abric back.”

Senior defenseman Anthony Firriolo leads all returning scorers with 46 career points, including 21 last season.

“Four of our first six are non-league games,” said Riley. “We hope to get some guys experience in those as we get into league play.”

2022-23 PREDICTED FINISH: Seventh

BENTLEY

HEAD COACH: Ryan Soderquist (21st season)

LAST SEASON: 14-20-2, 10-14-2 (9th) in Atlantic Hockey

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: F Matt Gosiewski (Jr.,7g-16a-23pts); F Cole Kodsi (Jr., 10g-13a-23pts); F Dylan Pitera (Gr., 7g-13a-20pts); G Nicholas Grabko (3-9-1; 3.34 GAA; .896 SV%)

KEY LOSSES: D Drew Bavaro (9g-18a-27pts); D Matt Lombardozzi (10g-9a-19pts); F Colin Rutherford (7g-10a-17pts); G Evan DeBrouwer (9-9-1; 2.74 GAA; .908 SV%)

KEY ADDITIONS: F Ethan Leyh (Quinnipiac, ECAC); Nicholas Niemo (Lone Star (NAHL); F Ryan Upson (Langley, BCHL); G Connor Hasley (Ceder Rapids, USHL)

2022-23 PREDICTION: The Falcons are looking for consistency this season, after starting strong last year but fading down the stretch.

High-scoring defensemen Drew Bavaro and Matt Lombardozzi have departed, but Ryan Soderquist’s team looks to get points from some new faces, including four transfers, two each from Quinnipiac and Mass-Lowell.

Forwards Matt Gosiewski and Cole Kodsi are the returning point scorers, each tallying 23 last season.

“We have 12 new players, some that have already played college hockey at a high level,” said Soderquist. “They come from winning programs with strong cultures.”

Bentley opens with seven non-conference games, including Boston University and Ohio State. Northeastern comes later in the schedule.

“It’s a tough non-conference schedule,” said Soderquist. “We’re looking at October as an opportunity to come together as a team.”

2022-23 PREDICTED FINISH: Eighth

CANISIUS

HEAD COACH: Trevor Large (6th season)

LAST SEASON: 16-16-3, 13-11-2 (2nd) in Atlantic Hockey

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: G Jacob Barczewski (Sr., 13-14-1; 2.42 GAA; .923 SV%); F Keaton Mastrodonato (Sr., 11g-15a-26pts); F Max Kouznetsov (Jr., 12g-11a-23pts); D David Melaragni (2g-14a-16pts)

KEY LOSSES: F Austin Alger (11g-10a-21pts); F Lee Lapid (11g-12a-23pts); F Mitchell Martan (5g-17a-22pts)

KEY ADDITIONS: F Oliver Tarr (Haliburton County, OJHL); D Tyrell Buckley (Michigan Tech, CCHA) D Brenden Datema (Michigan Tech, CCHA) F Nick Bowman (Rensselaer, ECAC)

2022-23 PREDICTION: The Golden Griffins are one of a handful of teams with an experienced starter in goal, preseason co-player of the year Jacob Barczewski.

“He has the respect of the conference, he’s had a lot of success,” said Canisius coach Trevor Large. “The guys love him and want to play for him.”

Large likes what he’s seen so far. Besides Barczewski, Canisius returns its top two scorers and four experienced defenders, including league all-stars Keaton Mastrodonato and David Melaragni.

“There’s great energy,” Large said. “A lot of leadership in the room. We have a lot of depth at all positions.”

2022-23 PREDICTED FINISH: Fourth

HOLY CROSS

HEAD COACH: Bill Riga (2nd season)

LAST SEASON: 12-23-2, 10-14-2 (10th) in Atlantic Hockey

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: D Nick Hale (4g-18a-22pts); F Matt Guerra (7g-11a-18pts); F Jack Ricketts (10g-8a-18pts)

KEY LOSSES: F Ryan Liebold (10g-16a-26pts); D Matt Slick (4g-7a-11pts); G Matt Radomsky (8-14-2; 2.47 GAA; .906SV%)

KEY ADDITIONS: F Devin Phillips (Brooks, AJHL); F Liam McLinskey (Quinnipiac, ECAC); G Louden Hogg (Fargo, USHL)

2022-23 PREDICTION: With a year under their belts, coach Bill Riga and his staff hope to build on last year’s gradual progress throughout the season.

“We’re starting from a different place,” said Riga. “We’re looking for more results after starting (from scratch) last year with everything new. We’re expecting familiarity and continuity.”

Leading scorer Ryan Liebold and starting goaltender Matt Radomsky have transferred out, but there’s a base to build on providing that the ten newcomers can make an impact.

That’s especially true in net, where returning backup Thomas Hale will battle Bentley transfer Jason Grande and newcomer Louden Hogg.

“Right now, it’s a three-man competition,” said Riga. “We hope that our depth in goal will be a strength for us this year.”

2022-23 PREDICTED FINISH: Tenth

MERCYHURST

HEAD COACH: Rick Gotkin (35th season)

LAST SEASON: 16-19-4, 10-12-4 (7th) in Atlantic Hockey

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: F Carson Briere (Jr., 13g-14a-27pts); F Rylee St. Onge (Sr., 15g-8a-23pts); F Jonathan Bendorf (Sr., 6g-14a-20pts)

KEY LOSSES: G Kyle McClellan (12-13-2; 2.56 GAA; .932 SV%) F Austin Heidemann (12g-15a-27pts); F Dante Sheriff (8g-19a-27pts)

KEY ADDITIONS: G Owen Say (Salmon Arm, BCHL); F Tyler Gaulin (Maine, NAHL); F Ryan Coughlin (Maine, NAHL); G Tyler Harmon (Vermont, ECAC)

2022-23 PREDICTION: The Lakers are getting older and getting better, playing their best hockey at the end of last season. Keeping things rolling into this season may come down to which new goaltender steps up to replace the departed Kyle McClellan, who transferred to Wisconsin.

“We’re different from where we were a year ago, and very different from three, four years ago,” said coach Rick Gotkin, entering his 35th season at Mercyhurst. “Back then we were a young hockey team. Now we’re an older hockey team.”

The Lakers have some holes to fill up front, but look to dynamic forward Carson Briere to build on last season’s 27 points.

The Lakers will be challenged early with eight non-conference games to open the season, including visits to Erie by Ohio State and Penn State.

“Having two Big 10 games on campus is pretty exciting,” said Gotkin. “We start with eight non-conference games, so we hope to learn a lot about our team during that stretch.”

2022-23 PREDICTED FINISH: Sixth

NIAGARA

HEAD COACH: Jason Lammers (6th season)

LAST SEASON: 11-23-3, 10-13-3 (8th) in Atlantic Hockey

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: F Ryan Naumovski (Sr.,7g-16a-23pts); F Ryan Cox (Gr.,11g-8a-19pts); F Albin Nilsson (Sr., 8g-13a-21pts); G Chad Veltri (Jr., 10-14-2; 2.94 GAA .898 SV%)

KEY LOSSES: D Chris Harpur (3g-14a-17pts); F Walker Sommer (8g-7a-15pts); D Zac Herrmann (5g-10a-15pts)

KEY ADDITIONS: F Glebs Prohorenkovs (Amarillo, NAHL); D Max Ruoho (Minnesota, NAHL); D David Posma (New Jersey, NAHL); F Casey Carreau (Boston College, Hockey East)

2022-23 PREDICTION: The Purple Eagles have mix of young and old, returning their top three scorers (plus Boston College transfer Casey Carreau) as well as starting goaltender Chad Veltri, but also featuring 16 underclassmen on their roster including eight freshmen.

“We’re excited to have some maturity and what comes with it,” said coach Jason Lammers. “We also have a young group. We’re excited about what that mix brings.”

Seniors Ryan Naumovski (23 points last season) and Albin Nilsson (21 points) lead a group of experienced forwards.

Niagara opens with a series at Omaha, but then plays six conference games in October, so the Purple Eagles will need to gel fast with early points on the line.

2022-23 PREDICTED FINISH: Ninth

ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

HEAD COACH: Wayne Wilson (24th season)

LAST SEASON: 18-16-4, 12-10-4 (4th) in Atlantic Hockey

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: F Carter Wilkie (So., 13g-17a-30pts); F Colby Walker (Gr., 11g-8a-19pts); G Tommy Scarfone (So., 8-9-1; 2.46 GAA; .919 SV%) F Elijah Gonsalves (2g-4a-6pts)

KEY LOSSES: F Will Calverley (15g-12a-27pts); F Jake Hammacher (9g-12a-21pts); D Dan Willett (5g-13a-18pts)

KEY ADDITIONS: D Xavier Lapointe (Flin Flon, SJHL); F Simon Isabelle (Ottawa, CCHL); D Gustav Blom (New Mexico, NAHL); D Matt Kellenberger (Princeton, ECAC)

2022-23 PREDICTION: The Tigers were one of the oldest teams in the country last season, with 10 seniors and grad students. This will be the case again, with a group of 10 players that are either seniors or fifth-years.

But they have holes to fill, especially those left by All-American forward Will Calverley and defenseman Dan Willett, who played in a conference-record 166 games.

“We’ve got a lot of depth and excited by the opportunity to fill those gaps,” said coach Wayne Wilson.

RIT expects a boost from the return of forward Elijah Gonsalves, who missed most of last season due to injury.

Last season’s Atlantic Hockey Rookie of the Year Carter Wilkie is also back, looking to improve on last season’s 30 points.

“We finish off last year as a semifinalist and want to improve on that,” said Wilson.

2022-23 PREDICTED FINISH: Fifth

SACRED HEART

HEAD COACH: C.J. Marottolo (14th season)

LAST SEASON: 15-18-4, 11-12-3 (5th) in Atlantic Hockey

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: F Neil Shea (Sr., 11g-20a-31pts); F Braeden Tuck (Sr., 12g-15a-27pts); F Austin Magera (GR., 10G-14A-24pts); F Ryan Steele (Gr., 10g-11a-21pts)

KEY LOSSES: G Josh Benson (4-3-1; 3.05 GAA; 887 SV%); F Todd Goehring (9g-3a-12pts)

KEY ADDITIONS: F Aiden Connolly (Maine, NAHL); F Blake Humphrey (Sioux Falls, USHL); G Brandon Milberg (Wichita, NAHL); D Julian Kislin (Northeastern, Hockey East)

2022-23 PREDICTION: Sacred Heart has been building for this season and is expected to be one of the top teams in the league.

The Pioneers return 78 percent of their point production from last season, including their top seven scorers. At the top of that list is senior Neil Shea, the AHA preseason co-player of the year.

“We’ve got 12 seniors,” said coach CJ Marottolo. “It’s been a long time since we’ve had that kind of veteran presence.

“We fell short last season, so we have a lot to prove.”

2022-23 PREDICTED FINISH: First