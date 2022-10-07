The debut of USCHO Edge with Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger is an evolution of our Game of the Week podcast. We’ll select five games among top 20 teams and look at money lines and over/under as well as giving an in-depth look at the matchups.

This week’s games:

• No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 1 Denver

• No. 5 Minnesota State at No. 2 Minnesota

• No. 6 Quinnipiac at Boston College

• Miami at No. 15 UMass Lowell

• Wisconsin at No. 14 Ohio State

This podcast is sponsored by DCU – Digital Federal Credit Union – at dcu.org.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly (@JimmyConnelly) is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He is a color analyst for UMass Lowell hockey’s radio network and an analyst for NESN.