Albertus Magnus names Novodor first coach for women’s hockey team that will begin play in 2023-24

After completing a comprehensive national search, Albertus Magnus announced Thursday that Stephen Novodor has been named as the Falcons’ inaugural head coach for the women’s hockey team, which is set to begin NCAA Division III play in the 2023-24 academic year.

Novodor brings more than 15 years of experience to the Falcons, including coaching stints at the collegiate, prep school, and youth levels.

“As a hockey coach, Steve has established strong relationships within the state of Connecticut and beyond over the course of his career,” Albertus Magnus director of athletics Michael Kobylanski said in a statement. “He is a proven coach, recruiter, and mentor who will bring excitement to our newly established women’s ice hockey program. We welcome Steve, his wife, and children to the Falcon family.”

Novodor joins the Falcons after most recently serving as an assistant coach at the Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Conn. During his 10-plus years at Loomis, the squad claimed the Founders League title in 2015 and the large school New England championship in both 2014 and 2020.

A director and head coach with Yale Youth Hockey since 2014, Novodor preceded that by a run as the head coach at Southern Connecticut State and additional experience with multiple youth and amateur organizations in the state of Connecticut. Under Novodor’s guidance, the Yale Jr. Bulldogs’ 15U Tier I program won a USA Hockey national championship.

Novodor earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Quinnipiac.