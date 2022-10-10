Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap October 10, 2022

St. Cloud State at (1) Ohio State

After a scoreless first period, Sophie Jaques scored 15 seconds into the second to put the Buckeyes up 1-0. Gabby Rosenthal made it 2-0 just a couple of minutes later, but Klára Hymlárová cut the lead to 2-1 all before four minutes had passed. In the third, rookie Sloane Matthews scored her first two goals as a Buckeye to make it a 4-1 game. Jenniina Nylund’s goal made it 4-2, but Paeyten Levis’ empty-netter secured the 5-2 win. On Saturday, goals from Levis and Rosenthal put Ohio State up 2-0 after the first period. Emma Gentry cut into the lead early in the second to make it 2-1. But the Buckeyes reeled off three unanswered in the second to put the game out of reach. Matthews, Sydney Morrow and Jaques all scored to make it 5-1. Jaques scored again in the third to make it 6-1. Nylund scored her second of the weekend late in the third to make it a 6-2 win for OSU.

Bemidji State at (2) Minnesota

The Gophers scored four goals in the opening half of the second period to break open the game en route to a 6-0 win. Abigail Boreen, Peyton Hemp and Abby Murphy each scored twice for Minnesota in the win. In the second meeting, Lizi Norton scored her first goal as a Gopher 1:45 into the first. Kate Boland matched her in the second, tying the game for Bemidji 1:34 into the second. But the Gophers were able to break open the game in the third, outshooting BSU 13-1 in the third and scoring three times to win 4-1. Grace Zumwinkle, Catie Skaja and Emily Oden each lit the lamp. Bemidji State had 24 blocks and Hannah Hogenson had 33 saves in the loss.

(15) Connecticut vs. (3) Northeastern

Alina Mueller, Katy Knoll and Skylar Irving each scored in the second period to lead Northeastern to a 3-0 win. Mueller set a new program record with 21 game-winning goals. On Saturday, she became the third player in program history to reach 200 points. UConn took an early lead thanks to Camryn Wong, but Maureen Murphy tied it up before the end of the first. Mueller’s assist on the goal was her 200th point. Taze Thompson scored early in the second and then Knoll added two goals to give Northeastern the win.

Minnesota State at (4) Minnesota Duluth

Kennedy Bobyck scored a short-handed goal five minutes into the game to put Minnesota State up 1-0. Kylie Hanley responded later in the first to tie it up. The game would then go on for more than 47 minutes without another goal before Ashton Bell wove through the Mavericks on the opening shift of overtime to end the game and give UMD the 2-1 win. Lauren Barbro made 40 saves for MSU in the loss. On Saturday, Taylor Anderson and Gabby Krause scored 23 seconds apart early in the first and those two goals would prove to be the only scoring in the game as the Bulldogs swept the weekend.

St. Thomas at (5) Wisconsin

On Friday, the Badgers third and fourth lines shined as Grace Shirley scored twice and Sarah Wozniewicz, Kirsten Simms and Claire Enright each added a goal to lead Wisconsin to a 5-0 win. In the second game, eight different Badgers – Nicole LaMantia,Laila Edwards, Sarah Wozniewicz, Caroline Harvey, Maddi Wheeler, Jesse Compher, Britta Curl and Casey O’Brien – scored to lift the team to a 9-1 win. LaMantia was the lone UW skater with two goals. Gabby Billing scored a power play goal for the Tommies in the second to ruin the shutout.

(6) Colgate at (11) Penn State

In the first game, Kalty Kaltounkova opened the scoring with a power play goal midway through the second to open the scoring. Penn State replied with an extra attacker goal of their own from Katelyn Roberts. In the opening minutes of the second, Mya Vaslet gave the Nittany Lions a 2-1 lead. Kaltounkova netted her second of the day at the midpoint of the third period to tie it up. The game looked to be heading for overtime when Danielle Serdachny crashed the net to score with 30 seconds left in regulation to give Colgate the 3-2 win. On Saturday, the Raiders kept up the game-ending heroics as Elyssa Biederman scored her first collegiate goal with exactly one minute left in regulation to earn Colgate a 2-1 win and weekend sweep. Kaltounkova scored at the end of the first to put them up 1-0. Lyndie Lobdell tied it up in the third for Penn State before Biederman sniped a shot from the top of the circle to secure the win and sweep.

(7) Quinnipiac at St. Anselm

Shay Maloney’s hat trick powered the Bobcats to a 6-1 win on Friday. Tyra Turner’s goal in the first actually had St. Anselm ahead and the teams went into the first intermission tied at one. But it was all Quinnipiac from there. On Saturday, seven different Bobcats – Mallory Mauracher, Sadie Peart, Lexie Adzija, Olivia Mobley, Alexa Hoskin, Nina Steigauf and Kate Reilly – scored to give their team a 7-1 win. Margaret Sullivan’s goal kept it from being a shutout.

(10) Clarkson at Mercyhurst

Kirstyn McQuigge and Darcie Lappan scored 11 seconds apart to give Clarkson an early 2-0 lead. Mercyhurst cut that in half with a goal from Chantal Ste-Croix and the teams headed to the locker rooms with the Golden Knights up 2-1. Jenna Goodwin scored early in the second to extend the lead to 3-1 and that’s how the game ended. Each goalie made 22 saves in the game. After a scoreless first on Saturday, Ste-Croix added her second of the weekend on a 2-on-1 with Thea Johansson. Clarkson tied it up early in the third after forcing a turnover. Jaden Bodgen’s sharp angle shot equalized the game. In overtime, Johansson won the puck behind her own net and saw Sydney Pedersen taking off up ice. Her perfect pace his Pedersen in stride and she sniped the game-winner.

(14) Vermont at Holy Cross

Mary Edmonds and Carly Beniek had Holy Cross up 2-0 midway through the first period on Friday. Vermont’s Theresa Schafzahl cut into the lead late in the second, but the Crusader defense went to work and kept the Catamounts off the board. They recorded 22 blocks and goalie Madison Beck had 34 saves in the win. On Sunday, Schafzahl scored twice and Tynka Pátková added a goal to give Vermont a 3-0 win.