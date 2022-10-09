Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Oct. 7-9

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Oct. 3 fared in games over the weekend of Oct. 7-9.

No. 1 Denver (2-0-0)

10/07/2022 – No. 11 Notre Dame 2 at No. 1 Denver 5 (Ice Breaker)

10/08/2022 – Maine 1 at No. 1 Denver 3 (Ice Breaker)

No. 2 Minnesota (3-1-0)

10/07/2022 – No. 5 Minnesota State 1 at No. 2 Minnesota 4

10/08/2022 – No. 2 Minnesota 2 at No. 5 Minnesota State 3

No. 3 North Dakota (2-0-0)

10/07/2022 – Holy Cross 0 at No. 3 North Dakota 6

10/08/2022 – Holy Cross 1 at No. 3 North Dakota 4

No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (2-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 5 Minnesota State (1-1-0)

10/07/2022 – No. 5 Minnesota State 1 at No. 2 Minnesota 4

10/08/2022 – No. 2 Minnesota 2 at No. 5 Minnesota State 3

No. 6 Quinnipiac (1-0-1)

10/07/2022 – No. 6 Quinnipiac 4 at RV Boston College 0

10/09/2022 – LIU 2 at No. 6 Quinnipiac 2 (OT)

No. 7 Michigan (2-0-0)

10/07/2022 – Lindenwood 4 at No. 7 Michigan 7

10/08/2022 – Lindenwood 1 at No. 7 Michigan 3

No. 8 Northeastern (3-0-0)

10/07/2022 – Vermont 2 at No. 8 Northeastern 5

10/08/2022 – Vermont 0 at No. 8 Northeastern 5

No. 9 Boston University (1-0-0)

10/08/2022 – Waterloo* 1 at No. 9 Boston University 7 (exhibition)

No. 10 St. Cloud State (2-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 11 Notre Dame (0-1-1)

10/07/2022 – No. 11 Notre Dame 2 at No. 1 Denver 5 (Ice Breaker)

10/08/2022 – No. 11 Notre Dame 5 at RV Air Force 5 (OT, Ice Breaker)

No. 12 Harvard (0-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 13 Massachusetts (0-0-1)

10/08/2022 – No. 13 Massachusetts 2 at RV AIC 2 (OT)

No. 14 Ohio State (4-0-0)

10/07/2022 – Wisconsin 1 at No. 14 Ohio State 3

10/08/2022 – Wisconsin 3 at No. 14 Ohio State 4

No. 15 UMass Lowell (2-1-0)

10/07/2022 – Miami 3 at No. 15 UMass Lowell 1

10/08/2022 – Miami 2 at No. 15 UMass Lowell 4

No. 16 Providence (1-0-0)

10/07/2022 – RV Sacred Heart 1 at No. 16 Providence 6

No. 17 Clarkson (0-2-0)

10/07/2022 – New Hampshire 4 at No. 17 Clarkson 3 (OT)

10/08/2022 – RV Merrimack 3 at No. 17 Clarkson 2

No. 18 Western Michigan (2-1-0)

10/08/2022 – No. 18 Western Michigan 6 at Ferris State 4

No. 19 Cornell (0-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 20 Connecticut (4-0-0)

10/07/2022 – RV Union 1 at No. 20 Connecticut 4

10/08/2022 – RV Union 3 at No. 20 Connecticut 4 (OT)

RV = Received votes

* = Not eligible for poll