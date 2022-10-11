LaBaff leaves Canton women’s hockey head coaching post, takes similar role with Wilkes

Wilkes has announced the hiring of Dave LaBaff as the Colonels new women’s hockey head coach.

LaBaff joins Wilkes after spending the previous eight seasons as the head women’s coach at Canton.

“I would like to thank Addy Malatesta and Phil Wingert and the entire search committee for all of their time and dedication to this process and for allowing me to see all that Wilkes University has to offer, LaBaff said in a statement. “I truly believe that success is driven by the people surrounding it, and without a doubt Wilkes University has some of the best people out there.”

During his time as head coach at Canton, LaBaff led the program to four postseason appearances including two semifinals.

Prior to his move to Canton, LaBaff served as an assistant coach for the Morrisville men’s hockey team in 2011-12. LaBaff earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Performance and Health Promotion from Morrisville in May 2012 and was a three-year goaltender for the Mustangs where he appeared in 10 games and logged over 350 minutes between the pipes, making 168 saves.

LaBaff was appointed to the NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Championship Committee on Sept. 1, 2020 and will serve that role until Aug. 31, 2024.

“I’m excited to get to work ushering in this next chapter of Colonels’ women’s ice hockey together with our student-athletes,” LaBaff said. “I would like to thank my previous players and assistant coaches. If it was not for them, I would not have learned all the lessons that have made me the coach I am today. Finally, and most importantly, I’d like to thank my family, especially my wife Alysia. Their support during this process has meant the world to me and it made my decision to become a Colonel an easy one.”

LaBaff begam duties at Wilkes on June 6.