Jim Olson takes over from Don Olson as interim NCHA men’s, women’s hockey commissioner

The NCHA has announced the appointment of Jim Olson as the interim commissioner of both the men’s and women’s conferences.

“I am both humbled and honored to have been selected for this opportunity,” Olson said in a statement. “I am excited for the opportunity to serve the NCHA in this new role. I want to thank Don Olson for his exemplary leadership. He has been a mentor, coach, and most importantly a friend. I wish him the best in his retirement.”

Olson began his work as active commissioner on an interim basis as of Sept. 15 and takes over for Don Olson. He had previously been director of officials, a position he held since July 2007.

Don Olson, the fourth commissioner in the history of the league, served the post from March of 2017 until his recent retirement.

“It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome Jim Olson to the position of commissioner of the NCHA,” said Dr. Rob Barnhill, Concordia (Wis.) director of athletics. “As the sun sets on Don Olson’s tenure of excellent leadership, it rises on a new opportunity for Jim to continue the development and custodianship of one of the most respected Division III hockey conferences in the country. Jim is no stranger to the group, as he has served the NCHA successfully in the role of director of officials for many years. Jim’s intimate knowledge of Division III hockey, college hockey in the west, and the inner working of the NCHA as an organization made him a most logical choice.

“I know I speak for many when I say that we look forward working with Jim and we are blessed to have his experience and passion for hockey in our conference office.”