This Week in Hockey East: Huskies in dog house, but in a good way at Matthews Arena

Anyone doubting that expectations are high this season for the Northeastern men’s hockey team just needed to check out the scene in the lobby of Matthews Arena about an hour before the Huskies started their 2022-23 season last weekend.

Enthusiasm for the team from the Northeastern student fan base is nothing new, of course, but the legions of fans lining up to buy their jersey for the new season, then immediately proceeding to the balcony to pack their own section — affectionately known as “The Dog House” — well before puck drop was just another indication that the Huskies are expected to do big things between now and March and possibly beyond.

“It’s great to play in front of them,” said freshman defenseman Vinny Borgesi, who had a memorable debut by scoring the game-winner at 1:16 of overtime in the Huskies’ 3-2 win over Long Island on Oct. 1. “Obviously, they give a lot of juice to the boys. We love them here.”

After finishing first in both the Hockey East preseason coaches and media preseason poll and landing at No. 8 in the DCU/USCHO.com preseason poll (where they currently reside at No. 7), Northeastern so far hasn’t disappointed. The Huskies (3-0-0) followed up their win over LIU with a home sweep of Vermont by scores of 5-2 and 5-0.

While the Huskies’ players enjoy the support from their fans, they aren’t buying into the national hype. Or, at least, they’re trying their best to tune it out.

“We really don’t think about that here,” said senior forward and Milton, Mass., native Aidan McDonough. “We’re looking to get better every day, build off of every single day. Pressure comes from other people.”

McDonough led the league in scoring last season and picked up three goals and a pair of assists vs. the Catamounts.

It certainly doesn’t hurt Northeastern that it starts the season with six straight games in front of its adoring fans.

“We saw (them) hanging up the signs, painting the signs, working all week,” McDonough said of the Dog House denizens. “They’re amazing. We owe so much to them.”

Going into a season as a favorite not only to win the conference but possibly go deep in the NCAA tournament doesn’t happen every year to the Huskies. Last year marked the first time Northeastern finished first in the regular-season standings since joining the league as a charter member in 1984.

“You want pressure,” second-year coach Jamie Keefe said. “If you’re a good team, you’re going to feel pressure. We don’t look too much into it. I think we focus on what we think of our group inside that locker room. That’s really what’s important.”

Doing his best to alleviate any pressure his team might feel, goalie Devon Levi has been as advertised so far in net for Northeastern. The reigning Richter Award winner and conference netminder of the year has backstopped the Huskies to a 1.33 GAA and a .955 save percentage, playing every minute so far.

Things will certainly get tougher, starting in the coming days. Though still at home, the Huskies face a tilt vs. No. 14 Providence on Saturday followed by a non-conference game against crosstown rival Boston College the following Tuesday.

“We want to make sure that at the end of the season, we’re high in the polls,” Keefe said. “That’s the key, right?”