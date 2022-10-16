Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Oct. 14-16

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Oct. 10 fared in games over the weekend of Oct. 14-16.

No. 1 Denver (2-2-0)

10/14/2022 – No. 1 Denver 2 at No. 13 Massachusetts 4

10/15/2022 – No. 1 Denver 0 at No. 13 Massachusetts 3

No. 2 Minnesota (3-1-0)

Did not play.

No. 3 North Dakota (2-1-1)

10/14/2022 – No. 8 Quinnipiac 5 at No. 3 North Dakota 5 (OT)

10/15/2022 – No. 8 Quinnipiac 6 at No. 3 North Dakota 2

No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (2-2-0)

10/14/2022 – No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 0 at No. 5 Minnesota State 6

10/15/2022 – No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 1 at No. 5 Minnesota State 2

No. 5 Minnesota State (3-1-0)

10/14/2022 – No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 0 at No. 5 Minnesota State 6

10/15/2022 – No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 1 at No. 5 Minnesota State 2

No. 6 Michigan (3-1-0)

10/14/2022 – No. 9 Boston University 2 at No. 6 Michigan 9

10/16/2022 – No. 9 Boston University 3 at No. 6 Michigan 2

No. 7 Northeastern (3-1-0)

10/15/2022 – No. 15 Providence 2 at No. 7 Northeastern 1

No. 8 Quinnipiac (2-0-2)

10/14/2022 – No. 8 Quinnipiac 5 at No. 3 North Dakota 5 (OT)

10/15/2022 – No. 8 Quinnipiac 6 at No. 3 North Dakota 2

No. 9 Boston University (2-1-0)

10/14/2022 – No. 9 Boston University 2 at No. 6 Michigan 9

10/16/2022 – No. 9 Boston University 3 at No. 6 Michigan 2

No. 10 St. Cloud State (4-0-0)

10/14/2022 – No. 10 St. Cloud State 5 at Wisconsin 1

10/15/2022 – No. 10 St. Cloud State 2 at Wisconsin 1

No. 11 Ohio State (4-1-1)

10/14/2022 – No. 11 Ohio State 0 at No. 17 Connecticut 0 (OT)

10/15/2022 – No. 11 Ohio State 1 at No. 17 Connecticut 6

No. 12 Harvard (0-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 13 Massachusetts (2-0-1)

10/14/2022 – No. 1 Denver 2 at No. 13 Massachusetts 4

10/15/2022 – No. 1 Denver 0 at No. 13 Massachusetts 3

No. 14 Notre Dame (2-1-1)

10/14/2022 – RV Northern Michigan 1 at No. 14 Notre Dame 3

10/16/2022 – RV Northern Michigan 4 at No. 14 Notre Dame 5

No. 15 Providence (3-0-0)

10/13/2022 – RV Clarkson 2 at No. 15 Providence 5

10/15/2022 – No. 15 Providence 2 at No. 7 Northeastern 1

No. 16 UMass Lowell (3-2-0)

10/13/2022 – No. 16 UMass Lowell 3 at Michigan State 4

10/14/2022 – No. 16 UMass Lowell 3 at Michigan State 2

No. 17 Connecticut (5-0-1)

10/14/2022 – No. 11 Ohio State 0 at No. 17 Connecticut 0 (OT)

10/15/2022 – No. 11 Ohio State 1 at No. 17 Connecticut 6

No. 18 Western Michigan (4-1-0)

10/13/2022 – RV Bowling Green 1 at No. 18 Western Michigan 4

10/14/2022 – No. 18 Western Michigan 8 at RV Bowling Green 2

No. 19 Cornell (0-0-0)

10/15/2022 – Ottawa* 1 at No. 19 Cornell 5

No. 20 Penn State (4-0-0)

10/13/2022 – Mercyhurst 3 at No. 20 Penn State 6

10/14/2022 – No. 20 Penn State 4 at Mercyhurst 1

RV = Received votes

* = Not eligible for poll