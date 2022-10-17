Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap October 17, 2022

(1) Ohio State at Bemidji State

On Saturday, the Buckeyes earned their first shutout of the season thanks to Raygan Kirk in net and two goals and an assist from Sophie Jaques en route to a 4-0 win. OSU outshot BSU 38-14. Kenzie Hauswirth and Jenna Buglioni also scored in the win. On Sunday, despite holding the Beavers to a single shot in the opening frame, the Buckeyes needed three unanswered final frame goals to earn a 5-2 win and weekend sweep. Emma Maltais scored late in the first to make it 1-0. Riley Brengman extended the lead in the second before Bemidji’s Genevieve

Hendrickson made it a 2-1 game. Early in the third, Kendra Fortin tied the game at 2. At the midpoint of the period, Sydney Morrow scored on the PP and Jaques followed that up 26 seconds later with a goal to make it 4-2 and put the game out of reach. Jaques added an empty-net goal with two seconds to play to make it a 5-2 win. Hannah Hogenson made 45 saves in the loss and 79 on the weekend.

(2) Minnesota at Minnesota State

In the first game, the Gophers recorded their largest margin of victory over the Mavericks in program history as they dominated in an 11-0 romp. They were led by Grace Zumwinkle’s three goals and an assist as they put up 60 shots on MSU. In the second game, Josefin Bouveng scored her first career goal for Minnesota and then followed that up with two more, to record the Gophers’ second straight hat trick on the weekend. Minnesota staked out a 3-o lead in the first thanks to goals from Abbey Murphy, Catie Skaja and Bouveng. Alexis Paddington scored just before the break to make it 3-1 and then right away again as the second started to but the lead to 3-2. Audrey Wethington pushed it to 4-2, but the Mavericks responded again, this time on a goal by Sydney Shearen. Minnesota punished the lead to 6-3 early in the third before Madison Meshuga scored to make it 6-4. But the Gophers shut down on defense and added three more on offense to earn a 9-4 win and weekend sweep.



(3) Northeastern at Merrimack

The Huskies held Merrimack to four total shots in a 5-0 win. Katy Knoll, Mia Brown, Lily Shannon, Chloe Aurard and Alina Mueller all scored in the win. In the second game of the series, Molly Griffin, Abbey Marohn Mueller and Aurard each lit the lamp to earn Northeastern a 4-1 win. Sydney Lynch scored late for Merrimack but it was not enough.

(5) Wisconsin at St. Cloud State

In their first game, Wisconsin cruised to a 5-0 win thanks to two goals and an assist from defender Nicole LaMantia. Lacey Eden, KK Harvey and Jesse Compher also scored for the Badgers in the win. On Saturday, St. Cloud State, who tied the Badgers 1-1 last season, again gave Wisconsin all they could handle. UW out-shot the Huskies 45-14. SCSU had a 2-0 lead midway through the second frame thanks to two pretty goals from Jenniina Nylund. The Badgers got on the board right before the period break thanks to a power play goal by Britta Curl. Casey O’Brien forced overtime with a goal with 1:01 left in regulation. Harvey scored in overtime to give Wisconsin the 3-2 win.

RIT at (6) Colgate

On Friday, Colgate took down RIT with a decisive 9-0 win. They were led by Kalty Kaltounkova’s three goals and two assists and Danielle Serdachny, who tallied two goals and three assists. In the second game, the Raiders set a program record with 67 shots on goal. Maggie MacEachern, Serdachny, Elyssa Biederman, Dara Greig and Kaitlyn O’Donohoe each scored to lead Colgate to a 5-0 win and weekend sweep.

(7) Quinnipiac at (13) Harvard

Captain Lexie Adzija recorded her 100th career point as she scored two goals to lead Quinnipiac to a 5-2 win. She, Veronica Bac and Madison Chantler had the Bobcats up 3-0 before the first media timeout in the game. Kristin Della Rovere cut the lead by one to send the teams to the locker rooms with the Bobcats up 3-1. Shay Maloney was the only goal scorer in the second to make it 4-1 and Adzija had her second to make it 5-1 late in the third. Anne Bloomer put another in for Harvard, but they ran out of time and Quinnipiac came away with their first ECAC win of the season.

Syracuse at (11) Clarkson

Anne Cherkowski, Kirstyn McQuigge and Darcie Lappan each scored to have Clarkson up 3-0 by the opening minutes of the second. Tatum White scored on the power play to narrow the lead to 3-1 after two. Late in the third, Gretchen Branton scored to make it 4-1. Sarah Thompson’s power play goal narrowed the gap again, but Cherkowski scored an empty-netter to give the Golden Knights a 5-2 win. On Saturday, Maya D’Arcy scored with the extra attacker to put the Orange on the board first. But Clarkson responded on the next shift as Cherkowski scored her third of the weekend to tie it at 1. Gabrielle David put Clarkson up 2-1 past the midpoint of the game, but Madison Primeau’s power play goal with under a minute to play in the second sent the team’s into the final frame tied at 2. But David converted less than two minutes into the third and the Golden Knight defense shut Syracuse down to get the 3-2 win and sweep.

(11) Penn State at (14) Boston College

PSU coach Jeff Kampersal earned his 400th career win on Friday as the Nittany Lions survived a late scare to win 3-2. Kiara Zanon scored in the opening minutes of the game and Karley Garcia doubled the lead a few minutes later to put Penn State in the driver’s seat early. Leach Stecker made it 3-0 in the second, but Boston College fought back in the third. Hannah Bilka scored an unassisted goal with 5:30 to go to make it 3-1. Kate Ham’s goal with under three to goal made it 3-2, but the Eagles ran out of time and Penn State took the win. On Saturday, most of the action happened in the second as Tessa Janecke opened the scoring with a shorthanded tally. Alexie Guay tipped in a goal to tie it up and then Janecke scored her second to give the NIttany Lions the lead heading to the third. Abby Newhook tied the game with just more than ten minutes left in regulation, but the extra time was not enough to decide this one, which ended a 2-2 tie.

Holy Cross at (15) Providence

Providence swept the Crusaders with a pair of 4-0 wins over the weekend. On Friday, Brooke Becker, Reichen Kirchmair, Hunter Barnett and Lindsay Bochna eat lit the lamp. On Saturday, Sandra Abstreiter became the only goalie in program history to record four consecutive shutouts. Sara Hjalmarsson scored twice as Rachel Weiss and Delaney Couture each added a goal.