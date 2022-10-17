Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger look at the games of the past weekend and the news of the week.

Topics include:

• Down goes No. 1 twice as No. 13 UMass sweeps Denver

• No. 5 Minnesota State sweeps No. 4 Minnesota Duluth

• No. 8 Quinnipiac earns road tie and win over No. 3 North Dakota

• No. 6 Michigan dominated No. 9 BU on Friday, 9-2, but Terriers enact revenge on Sundayf

• No. 17 Connecticut gets a tie and win with No. 11 Ohio State

• Arizona State gets a 2-0 win over Colgate to open The Mullett

• Lindenwood rallied from 6-2 down for 7-6 win over Air Force in first home game

• Is scoring increasing significantly in college hockey or is this just an early-season aberration as teams work off some rust?

• Great attendance numbers around D-I hockey on Saturday

About the hosts

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He is a color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and an analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, a 2022 inductee of the RIT Sports Hall of Fame, and has been involved with RIT broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception in 1982. He is co-owner and COO of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.