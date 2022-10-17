With 31 first-place votes, idle Minnesota new top-ranked team in DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Minnesota is the new No. 1 team in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll, picking up 31 first-place votes.

The Gophers move up one spot from their No. 2 ranking of a week ago.

Minnesota State is up three spots to No. 2, getting 14 first-place votes, while Quinnipiac is up five places to No. 3, garnering three first-place votes.

Former No. 1 Denver falls three spots to No. 4, and Michigan is up one to No. 5 with a single first-place vote.

DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Oct. 17, 2022

Massachusetts moves up seven spots to sit sixth, North Dakota falls four to No. 7, St. Cloud State moves up two to No. 8, also getting a first-place vote, while Boston University stays ninth and Minnesota Duluth is No. 10, dropping six spots from last week’s rankings.

Northeastern falls out of the top 10, going from No. 7 to No. 12 this week.

No new teams enter the top 20 in this week’s poll.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 10 other teams received votes.

The DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.

DCU (DCU.org), a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by and operated for its members, is the sponsor of this poll. DCU serves more than 900,000 members and their families in all 50 states.