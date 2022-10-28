D-III East Hockey Game Picks – October 28, 2022

The end of the exhibition season is upon us and while the action was exciting it hasn’t counted just yet. Thankfully, the official puck drop to the new season is upon us this weekend and, WOW, what a slate of games with a few top-ranked teams playing each other. Tournament action is also on tap this weekend with the Woo Cup Tournament in Worcester, MA among the local institutions with hardware on the line to open the season. Here are the first prognostications of the season from a varied and exciting group of non-conference action:

Friday, October 28, 2022

Salem State v. (14) Endicott

The Battle of the North Shore opens the season with the Gulls playing host to the Vikings. Expect this one to be close but the CCC ekes it out over MASCAC with some power play goals to get the “W” – Endicott, 4-3

Massachusetts-Dartmouth v. Massachusetts-Boston

The Beacons and Corsairs have been playing each other for many years despite different league affiliations. The rivalry is always a lively encounter and fast paced. The combination of Sam Best in goal and some new incoming offensive talent leads the Beacons to the win – UMB, 4-1

(13) Oswego v. (5) Hobart

Nothing like a top 15 matchup in the Cooler to open the season. While the Statesmen are finding out about their goaltending their skaters can stifle an opposing team with their skill and immense crowd support. Home ice is worth at least one goal in this one and the home team needs it – Hobart, 3-2

Plattsburgh v. Plymouth State

The Panthers won’t be looking past the Cardinals on Friday night, especially opening at home. Look for a physical game that includes a lot of special teams play. Power play is the difference in this one with Myles Abbate making the winning difference for the home team – PSU, 4-3

Stevenson v. Canton

The Mustangs need to be very focused and not worry about who is visiting their barn next weekend. Best to avoid the upset alert and take care of business against the Roos. Ryan Kenny makes sure the boys are focused in a semi-comfortable win – Stevenson, 5-2

St. Anselm v. Southern New Hampshire

This NE-10 opener may be a preview of something we see much later in the season – oh, like next March. Nick Howard vs. Aaron Mercer in goal for the respective teams are the two best in the conference. George Thurston scores for the Penmen but not enough to beat the Hawks on opening night – St. Anselm, 3-2

Saturday, October 29, 2022

(2) Geneseo v. Nazareth

The Knights are always looking to start fast, and an early lead here provided by Justin Cmunt and Peter Morgan leads to a comfortable lead. Matt Petzian in goal assures a Geneseo win on the road – Geneseo, 5-2

(3) Utica v. (1) Adrian

The Pioneers love a challenge so nothing like starting the season on the road against the defending national champions. Experience in big games matters for Utica and they leverage it on Saturday in a thrilling one-goal win – Utica, 5-4

Cortland v. (11) Wilkes

The Red Dragons went to Wilkes last season and won, and Luca Durante did not play in that game. Flip the script where he is in the blue paint for the home team and Cortland opens the season with an upset win over a quality ranked team – Cortland, 3-1

Chatham v. Skidmore

Rob Hutchison’s group isn’t going to surprise anyone this season based on their success last year. Tate Brandon will build off his solid freshman season and the Thoroughbreds will ease past the Cougars with the help of a late insurance goal – Skidmore, 4-2

Plymouth State v. (7) Babson

The Beavers open their season with a young lineup that will be tested against Plymouth State. Last season saw a one-goal game between these two teams and this year will see more scoring but same differential – Babson, 3-2

St. Michael’s v. Albertus Magnus

The Falcons do not want to repeat last season’s slow start so a win, or two, on opening weekend is just what their coach is looking for. Logan Bateman does his thing in goal and Alex Gagnon and company find enough to win – Albertus Magnus, 3-1

It is the first half sprint that kicks-off this weekend through early December. Everyone is looking to start hot and get some important wins and momentum in their favor. It should be a very exciting season across every conference. Buckle up! It’s going to be a crazy ride. My weekly game pick sign-off is always in homage and appreciation to John “Jocko” Connolly for letting me use it over these many years. It’s time – “Drop the Puck!”