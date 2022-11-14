D-III West Hockey Weekend Recap: Marian ends Adrian’s ubeaten streak

Until Friday, Marian had never beaten a top-ranked team in the country.

That drought ended when the Sabres stunned reigning national champion Adrian 5-2 in the opening game of a NCHA series on the road. They wrapped up the weekend skating to a 2-2 tie on Saturday.

In the upset win, the Sabres snapped the No. 1 Bulldogs’ 35-game unbeaten streak on the strength of a goal and assist from four different players as well as a 43-save effort by Colby Muise. He made 20 of those saves in the final period of play.

Jordan Simoneau, Jack Sampson, James Knee and Nick Cherkowski all came through with a goal and an assist in the victory.

Marian (2-2) led 2-0 after one period and 4-1 after two before closing things out in the third period for its second win of the season.

One of the keys to success for the Sabres was out-shooting the Bulldogs 45-27. They also limited the Bulldogs (3-1-2) to just one goal on eight power-play opportunities.

Here’s a look at more highlights from the weekend in hockey.

Royals stun Blugolds

One night after losing 1-0 to UW-Superior, Bethel bounced back in a big way as it knocked off nationally ranked UW-Eau Claire 4-3 in overtime on Saturday.

The Royals improved to 4-2 overall and Jack Brown came through with the game winner as he scored for the first time in his college career less than a minute into OT.

Bethel led 2-1 after one and was tied with No. 15 UW-Eau Claire at 2-2 after two periods of action.

Jarrett Cammarata seemed to give Bethel the lead for good less than six minutes into the third but the Blugolds tied it one more time to force OT.

Austin Ryman played a key role in the win as he stopped 25 shots. Three of those saves came in the final three minutes of regulation to ensure Bethel got to OT.

Auggies win battle of nationally ranked teams

Augsburg faced another early-season test and passed it, knocking off UW-Eau Claire 3-1 in a battle of two top 15 teams in the DCU/USCHO Division III men’s poll.

The Auggies scored twice in 57 seconds in the second period to take control. Gavin Holland tallied a goal and an assist to pave the way for the Auggies, who are 3-1-1 on the year.

Augsburg dominated the shots on goal category, tallying 47 compared to 24 for the Blugolds. Samuel Vyletelka ade 23 saves for his second win of the year. Max Gutjahr tallied 44 saves for the Blugolds.

Augsburg was playing its second nationally ranked opponent of the season. The Auggies have won three consecutive games.

Spartans sweep Lions

No. 12 Aurora rolled past Finlandia in a weekend NCHA series, winning 5-1 on Friday and closing things out with a 10-3 win on Saturday.

Aurora has won its last four games, improving to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference. Finlandia fell to 0-4-1 and is 0-2 in the league.

The Spartans scored five goals in the final period to complete the blowout win, which featured a combined 19 penalties between the two teams.

Adam Keyes recorded a hat trick in the win while Jack Jaunich scored twice. Giovanni Procopio tallied three assists and Jacob Brockman and Derrick Budtz dished out two assists apiece. Seven different players had at least one assist in the win while Kolby Thornton made 19 saves.

The game was much tighter on Friday, with Aurora leading 2-1 after two. The Spartans scored three times in the third to seal the deal.

Five players scored, including Hassan Aki, who tallied the first goal of his career. Tanner Marshall made 15 saves.

Falcons earn first win of year

After dropping its first five games of the season, Concordia found the win column Saturday night, topping Trine 5-2.

The Falcons turned the momentum with three goals in the first four minutes of play in the second period.

Gabe Rosek, only a freshman, was solid in goal. He stopped 43 shots to pick up the first win of his collegiate career. Concordia improved to 1-5 overall and 1-1 in the NCHA.

Zach Brydges punched in the first goal of the night in the opening period and Ben Pizzimenti, Jason Tenezaca, Parker Williams and Jackson Clark also scored goals. Pizzimenti and Clark also tallied assists in the victory.

Trine won Friday’s game by a 3-2 score. The Thunder are 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the NCHA.

Brendan Prappas scored the game-winning goal in the seventh minute of the third period. It was one of two goals on the night for Prappas to help Trine snap a two-game losing streak.

Stout continues strong start

UW-Stout came away with a split over the weekend and sits at 5-1 on the season, three wins shy of matching last year’s win total. The Blue Devils went 0-6 in their first six games last season.

The Blue Devils used three second-period goals in Friday’s win over Lake Forest and Tyler Masternak won his third game of the season in goal, stopping 37 shots.

Dylan Rallis scored twice to pave the way for the Blue Devils while Matt Dahlseide added a goal and an assist. Jacob Halverson also scored a goal and dished out an assist. Caleb Serre tallied two assists. It marked the third time this year UW-Stout has scored five or more goals.

Lake Forest held on for a 5-4 win on Saturday, though, despite three goals in 37 seconds by the Blue Devils in the third period. That is a school record for the fastest three goals. Halvorson scored twice in the win.

The Forresters ended their three-game losing streak on Saturday with their win. Tyler Nielsen, Tyler Buoopane, Noah Furman, Justin Ross and Jared Gerger all scored goals as the Forresters built what seemed to be a commanding 5-1 lead. Scotty Nicholson had two assists and Bobby McCloskey made 22 saves.

Oles have a strong weekend

St. Olaf held its own against two opponents from the WIAC, beating UW-River Falls 3-0 on Friday and playing UW-Stevens Point to a 5-5 tie on Saturday.

The Oles utilized a pair of extra attackers in the final two minutes of action to forge a 5-5 tie with the Pointers, who had surged ahead 4-2 in the third period.

Goals by Jonathan Young and Tyler Cooper helped send the game into OT. The Pointers did win the shootout after the OT period by a 2-1 score.

Jonathan Panisa, Ethan Hersant and Noah Heisler also scored goals for the Oles. Lukas Haugen made 28 saves.

Sam Ayd, Jordan Roo, Nicholas Aromatario, Andrew Poulias and Noah Finstrom all scored for the Pointers, who are 2-1-3 on the year.

The Oles (3-1-1) got their first shutout win in nearly six years on Thursday thanks in part to a 27-save effort by Thomas Lalonde.

Saint John’s continues to power up

The Johnnies completed a sweep of Concordia in MIAC play on Saturday with a 5-1 win over the Cobbers.

Saint John’s scored four power play goals and tallied seven goals in all over the weekend with the man advantage. They have 12 power play goals total on the season and are now 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

Nick Michel scored twice while Lewis Crosby dished out two assists to go along with his goal. Bailey Huber made a career-best 30 saves. Saint John’s held a 31-20 advantage in shots.

The Johnnies have won their last three games, including a 7-3 win over Concordia on Thursday.