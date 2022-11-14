Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap November 14, 2022

(4) Colgate at Dartmouth

Cally Dixon showed great vision early in this game as she picked off a Colgate pass in the zone and took it straight to the net to give Dartmouth an early 1-0 lead. Kalty Kaltounková returned the favor later in the period as Neena Brick was able to break up the attempted zone exit. Kaltounková quickly nabbed the loose puck and flicked a bullet past Dartmouth’s Maggie Emerson to tie the game. The Big Green nabbed a lead with 5.2 seconds left in the first when a shot from the point by Kenzie Bachelor rebounded right in front of Laura Fuoco. In the second, Tessa Folk carried the puck up the boards and cut in sharply at the bottom of the faceoff circle before beating Hannah Murphy with a short angle snipe to the corner. The Raiders were on a power play to close out regulation and Danielle Serdachny found a spot in the high slot to grab a pass and catch the defense out of position before wristing it home to give Colgate a 3-2 win.

(4) Colgate at Harvard

Goals from Katie Chan, Dara Greig and Danielle Serdachny in the first period had Colgate up 3-0. They carried the lead into the third frame before the Crimson came alive, scoring four unanswered in twelve minutes to take a 4-3 lead. Neena Brick tied the game back up with under five to go and Kalty Kaltounková became the hero with 4.4 seconds left on the clock to give the Raiders the 5-4 win.

(7) Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State

Patty Kazmaier top-three finalist Gabbie Hughes left the game in the first period and UMD struggled a bit to recalibrate in her absence, but Clara Van Wieren and Anneke Linser scored in the first period and that was enough to give UMD the win. Emma Soderberg made 14 saves. SCSU racked up 14 blocks in the loss. Hughes did not play on Saturday and defender Ashton Bell moved up to center the Bulldogs’ top line, but Minnesota Duluth was able to roll with the changes and take a 5-1 win and weekend sweep. Maggie Flaherty’s power play goal had UMD up 1-0 after the first. In the second, Naomi Rogge batted in a puck to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead and Rogge her 100th career point. Mannon McMahon pushed it to 3-0 before the end of the second. Just 36 seconds into the third, Bell made it 5-0 and Flaherty added another late in the game to make it 5-0. Grace Wolfe’s goal in the final minute ruined the shutout.

(8) Northeastern vs. Boston College

Alina Müller and Katy Knoll each scored twice and added an assist while Chloe Aurard collected three assists as Northeastern took a 4-0 win at home on Friday. The Huskies outshot BC 43-15 in the win. In the second game, the same two players were the stars of the show as Müller and Knoll each scored a goal to give Northeastern a 2-0 win. Gwyneth Philips earned the shutout in each game for the Huskies.

(9) Cornell at Harvard

The Crimson earned their third-straight win over the Big Red on Saturday thanks to goals from Kristin Della-Rovere and Jade Arnone. Goalie Alex Pellicci made 30 saves in the 2-0 win and the team tallied 15 blocks.

(9) Cornell at Dartmouth

The goals came in bunches on Friday in Hanover. Things started with Lily Delianedis scoring in the opening minutes of the game to put Cornell up 1-0. Dartmouth responded with a vengeance, reeling off four unanswered goals to give them a 4-1 lead heading into the first intermission. Currie Putrah scored twice and Carlie Primomo and Kenzie Bachelor each lit the lamp for the Big Green. Cornell reset during the period break and came out quickly in the second. Kaitlin Jockims made it a 4-2 game 70 seconds into the second. Alyssa Regalado narrowed the lead to one and then Georgia Schiff scored twice to give the Big Red a 5-4 lead. Marking their second-straight five goal second, McKenna pushed the lead to 6-4 in the final minute of the second. Laura Fuoco scored a power play goal in the third to bring it to 6-5, but Dartmouth couldn’t close the gap and Cornell eked out the 6-5 win.

(14) Connecticut at (10) Providence

All the scoring in Friday’s game happened over fewer than five minutes in the first. Rachel Weiss put Providence up 1-0 on an unassisted goal. But UConn quickly responded with two goals, one each from Amy Landry and Brooke Campbell. Tia Chan made 25 saves for the Huskies and the team made 21 blocks to keep the Friars off the board and earn Connecticut the win. On Saturday, Noemi Neubauerova scored for Providence to put them up 1-0 in the first. That score would hold for 34 minutes of game play before UConn was able to respond. Jada Habisch scored twice in four minutes to give the Huskies a lead they would not relinquish.

(11) Clarkson at St. Lawrence

Olivia Hanson’s goal in the first two minutes of the game had Clarkson up 1-0. But St. Lawrence responded in the second half of the opening period as Julia Gosling scored at even strength and on the power play. Darcie Lappan tied the game at two early in the second. Chloé Puddifant eked out a go-ahead power play goal with just 3.1 seconds left to send the Saints to the locker room up 3-2. Gabrielle David and Nicole Gosling helped spur a Golden Knights’ comeback with early goals in the third. Abby Hustler scored late for St. Lawrence to force overtime, but Gretchen Branton ended it in Clarkson’s favor in the extra frame to give them the 5-4 win. After the frenzy of the first game, Saturday’s meeting at St. Lawrence was a staid affair. Michelle Pasiechnyk made 27 saves, the Golden Knights had 15 blocks and Lappan scored her 10th of the season to lead Clarkson to a 1-0 win.

Brown at (12) Penn State

Olivia Wallin scored on the power play in the opening frame to put the Nittany Lions up 1-0. Alyssa Machado and Tessa Janecke each lit the lamp in the second to secure a 3-0 win for PSU. The two teams play again Monday afternoon.

Boston University at (13) Vermont

Special teams were on display Friday afternoon as 12 penalties were called and all three goals scored came on the power play. Natálie Mlýnková put the Catamounts on the board midway through the game, but Sydney Healey responded for Boston University a minute later. Mlýnková scored in the opening two minus of the second and that’s all Vermont needed to secure the 2-1 win. On Saturday, Lacey Martin scored 19 seconds into overtime, her third point of the day, to earn a split for the Terriers and secure a 4-3 win. Julia Nearis won the puck in her own zone and started up the boards. Martin took off and beat the defenders up the ice to be wide open for Nearis’ centering pass. Theresa Schafzahl scored first to give Vermont the 1-0 lead midway through the first. Nearis and Martin scored power play goals two minutes apart at the end of the opening frame to send Boston University to the locker rooms up 2-1. The Catamounts fought there way back with an extra attacked goal from Ellice Murphy in the second. Lily Humphrey added a power play goal of her own for Vermont to give them the lead with less than six to go in regulation. Before she capped off the evening with the game-winning assist, she set up the game-trying goal with a dangle and feed to Madison Cardaci to tie the game with less than five minutes on the clock.

Syracuse at (15) Princeton

Katherine Khramtsov scored her first career goal, Sarah Fillier had a three-point evening and four different Tigers lit the lamp to lead Princeton to a 4-2 win. Fillier, Cormier and Maggie Connors had Princeton up 3-0 after the first. Khramtsov pushed the lead to 4-0 just before the second intermission. Syracuse started to claw back in the second, with goals from Rhea Hicks and Sarah Thompson, but ran out of time as the Tigers took the win. On Saturday, Issy Wunder scored her first career goal on a one-timer in the slot and that’s all Princeton needed to take the win and weekend sweep.