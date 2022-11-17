D-III East Hockey Game Picks – November 17, 2022

Finally, a few things to check the box on this season! NESCAC opening their season, check. Picking a Thursday slate of games correctly, check. Beating a 70% success rate on picks, check. It is after all, only week number four of the season but based on the regular upsets, weekend splits in series with no alignment to home or away, the picks aren’t going to get any easier as we head fully into Thanksgiving tournament action next week. Last week I finished a solid 8-1-1 (.850) to move to 18-11-3 (.609) on the season which is a marked improvement on the prior week for sure. The games aren’t getting easier but hopefully I can continue my positive trend this week. Her are the picks:

Thursday, November 17, 2022

Curry v. Western New England

The Colonels need to beware of the dreaded TRAP GAME here. No taking the Golden Bears lightly and a big third period from Timmy Kent & Company breaks open a very close contest for a big CCC road win – Curry, 6-3

Framingham State v. Worcester State

The Rams really shouldn’t be sneaking up on anyone anymore and please remember the name Blake Carlson as the goaltender has frustrated many opponents in his brief tenure at Framingham State. Add the Lancers to the list of frustrated MASCAC opposition – FSU, 3-1

Friday, November 18, 2022

(8) Oswego v. (3) Geneseo

This is likely the game of the week as both teams look to set the tone as to who is the favorite in the conference. The Knights have not been very hospitable hosts to the Lakers in recent years and the trend continues although this one may take overtime to decide – Geneseo, 3-2

(14) Salve Regina v. (9) University of New England

The Nor’easters know they have a target on them and will get everybody’s best game. The Seahawks want to show they can contend in the CCC with anyone but just cannot find enough offense to upset the home team in this one – UNE, 3-1

Elmira v. Massachusetts – Boston

The Soaring Eagles are very deep offensively and will pressure Sam Best and the Beacons from the opening puck drop. Special teams are decisive in this one with the visitors eking out a win in the final period – Elmira, 4-3

Colby v. Middlebury

Both programs have hit the historic 100 years playing hockey and the opener shows off great skill from both teams. The Mules have a little more firepower and Andy Beran is just one save better than Jake Horoho with an empty-net goal providing the final margin – Colby, 3-1

Saturday, November 19, 2022

(7) Babson v. Castleton

The Beavers are off to a solid start despite their youthful roster and goaltender Nolan Hildebrand has been solid goal giving his teammates a chance to win every night. Timely scoring and great team defense get it done – Babson, 4-2

Connecticut College v. (12) Trinity

The Bantams will be looking to start fast in NESCAC play and aren’t going to be generous to their opponents in puck possession or offensive chances. Home team starts fast on the way to a comfortable win – Trinity, 5-2

Potsdam v. Fredonia

Fredonia’s Logan Dyck has already proved himself a difference maker for the Blue Devils who need some big saves from him against a Potsdam team that pushes the home team right into overtime – Fredonia, 4-3

Wilkes v. (6) Utica

The contenders continue to show up at the The Aud taking their shot at the reigning champions. The Pioneers took out Chatham last weekend and now continue their strong play in front of the home fans downing the Colonels – Utica, 5-3

Morrisville v. Rivier

The Mustangs are going to find a challenge facing a Rivier squad that likes to play fast and physical. Milan Brezcko provides the game winner on the power play to send the home crowd away happy – Rivier, 3-2

Southern New Hampshire v. Franklin Pierce

The NE-10 is proving to be an incredibly competitive conference and Franklin Pierce has started better than SNHU. Conor Foley does Conor Foley things that helps the Ravens rally for a big conference win – FPU, 5-4

Every conference is officially on the ice now with NESCAC jumping into league play this weekend. The action will be intense again this weekend with several key battles that will have consequences in the standings as early season races start to heat up – “Drop the Puck!”