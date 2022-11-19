SATURDAY RECAP: Quinnipiac improves to perfect 6-0-0 in ECAC with 4-1 win over Princeton; series splits rule the night for nationally-ranked teams

Quinnipiac remains among the hottest teams in the country, earning a 4-1 victory on Saturday to stretch its winning streak to six and moving to a perfect 6-0-0 in ECAC play.

Jack Johnson and Michael Lombardi each scored a goal and an assist and goaltender Yaniv Perets stopped 31 shots to improve to 9-1-2 on the season.

Quinnipiac never trailed, jumping to a 3-1 lead through two periods. After Princeton’s Nick Seitz scored unassisted to break the shutout with 2:23 remaining, Lombardi added the empty-net goal just 42 seconds later.

No. 14 Western Michigan 5, Minnesota Duluth 3

Visiting Minnesota Duluth was poised for a much-needed two game sweep at Western Michigan on Saturday, taking a 3-1 lead into the final seconds of the middle period.

But a Ryan McAllister goal with two seconds remaining in the second and then three more unanswered goals by the Broncos in the third flipped the game quickly giving the hosts a 5-3 victory and a split of the two-game series.

Luke Grainger scored twice in the final frame, sandwiching his two goals around Jamie Rome’s marker with 3:28 left that proved to be the game winner.

Somethings you need to see from Saturday’s action…

Max Crozier one-hands the overtime game winner for 4-3 victory over Vermont

OT WINNER!!!! Max Crozier chips it home after Bennett Schimek forces the turnover! pic.twitter.com/FoAdOcyndm — PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) November 20, 2022

Defenseman Lane Hutson jumps into the play to score in overtime for BU

SATURDAY NIGHT'S ALRIGHT FOR WINNING! pic.twitter.com/SLzsnW1IMs — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) November 20, 2022

Army’s Eric Huss has an impressive end-to-end rush in a 5-2 win over Bentley

Huss takes it himself to put Army ahead by two 🚨 His first goal of the season!#GoArmy pic.twitter.com/zLojPOcTxm — Army Hockey (@ArmyWP_Hockey) November 20, 2022

Disappointing result (7-3 loss) but impressive set up by Penn State’s Ben Schoen