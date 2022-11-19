SATURDAY RECAP: Quinnipiac improves to perfect 6-0-0 in ECAC with 4-1 win over Princeton; series splits rule the night for nationally-ranked teams

Quinnipiac remains among the hottest teams in the country, earning a 4-1 victory on Saturday to stretch its winning streak to six and moving to a perfect 6-0-0 in ECAC play.
Jack Johnson and Michael Lombardi each scored a goal and an assist and goaltender Yaniv Perets stopped 31 shots to improve to 9-1-2 on the season.
"Nah." – Yaniv, probably 🙅♂️#BobcatNation | #ECACHockey pic.twitter.com/dXytio32jc
— Quinnipiac Men's Ice Hockey (@QU_MIH) November 20, 2022
Quinnipiac never trailed, jumping to a 3-1 lead through two periods. After Princeton’s Nick Seitz scored unassisted to break the shutout with 2:23 remaining, Lombardi added the empty-net goal just 42 seconds later.
No. 14 Western Michigan 5, Minnesota Duluth 3
Visiting Minnesota Duluth was poised for a much-needed two game sweep at Western Michigan on Saturday, taking a 3-1 lead into the final seconds of the middle period.
But a Ryan McAllister goal with two seconds remaining in the second and then three more unanswered goals by the Broncos in the third flipped the game quickly giving the hosts a 5-3 victory and a split of the two-game series.
When in Rome… @WMUHockey takes the lead! 🚨
🎥: https://t.co/ZyUdpPrI2J #NCHChockey // #BroncosReign pic.twitter.com/72BcaOQjGS
— The NCHC (@TheNCHC) November 20, 2022
Luke Grainger scored twice in the final frame, sandwiching his two goals around Jamie Rome’s marker with 3:28 left that proved to be the game winner.
Somethings you need to see from Saturday’s action…
Max Crozier one-hands the overtime game winner for 4-3 victory over Vermont
OT WINNER!!!!
Max Crozier chips it home after Bennett Schimek forces the turnover! pic.twitter.com/FoAdOcyndm
— PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) November 20, 2022
Defenseman Lane Hutson jumps into the play to score in overtime for BU
SATURDAY NIGHT'S ALRIGHT FOR WINNING! pic.twitter.com/SLzsnW1IMs
— BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) November 20, 2022
Army’s Eric Huss has an impressive end-to-end rush in a 5-2 win over Bentley
Huss takes it himself to put Army ahead by two 🚨
His first goal of the season!#GoArmy pic.twitter.com/zLojPOcTxm
— Army Hockey (@ArmyWP_Hockey) November 20, 2022
Disappointing result (7-3 loss) but impressive set up by Penn State’s Ben Schoen
How bout that no look pass from Schoen to Wall 👀👀#SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/exsra85hsP
— Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) November 20, 2022