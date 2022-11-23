This Week in ECAC Hockey: Running down the list of 10 things worth being thankful for this holiday season

A little under a decade ago, old friend and former colleague Dave Hendrickson created a list of 20 things that made him thankful about covering Hockey East.

It was a departure from the usual format of how we do our weekly columns, but it struck a chord with me at a time when I was still searching for an identity as a college hockey writer working in Atlantic Hockey.

I’m a little older now, and I’d like to resurrect Pops’ column from that Thanksgiving week back in 2015. We’ll return to a more traditional format in the aftermath of some non-conference games, but in the meantime, here’s a list of 10 things that make me thankful this year:

10. Returning to a conference beat

I started at USCHO.com as one of our Atlantic Hockey beat writers, but my home was in ECAC Hockey long before I ever picked up a pen, recorder, laptop bag, or any other device that’s used in the scribe world.

This league introduced me to college hockey when I was 10 years old and shouting not-so-nice things at the Harvard hockey team while my brother was an undergraduate student at Brown, and some of my favorite adolescent memories were forged on road trips to Yale, Dartmouth, Cornell, Colgate and points elsewhere along the Northeast.

Coming back to this league is a homecoming, and though my brother Mike and I continue to broadcast college hockey – I’m pretty sure he’s coming up on 30 years at Brown – I couldn’t be more excited to continue evolving my writing career as a member of the crew breaking down one of the best amateur hockey leagues around.

9. Getting the opportunity to cover the Frozen Four as a member of the media.

Returning to the Frozen Four as a media member last year felt remarkably different from my previous two trips to the proverbial ninth level. Maybe it was because it was in a post-COVID world (don’t tell that to the COVID I later contracted that spring) but riding the waves and the emotional ups and downs of that week in Boston allowed me to explore the depths of the game in my own backyard.

It was a “western Frozen Four,” but it shared the experience with a local contingent hell bent on keeping the game in its living room. The atmosphere was quintessential college hockey for someone who spent years attending events at TD Garden, and it differed from the Beanpot or Hockey East because it doubled as a hockey family reunion. We were all finally back together, and the memories from that week lingered for weeks after I returned to my normal life in Metrowest Massachusetts.

8. Team Impact teammates signing letters of intent for programs.

It seems like every program is linking up with a Team Impact teammate these days, but every single one of those teams understands the importance of the relationship between players and kids facing serious illnesses or disabilities. They sign letters of intent and commit to the programs just like the student-athletes, and they’re immediately welcomed onto the team as cherished members. Bonding occurs, and the relationships last well into the future and long after a season ends.

Those of us who have witnessed it firsthand understand how it creates a legacy, and I had a chance to see it at Bentley over 10 years ago when local teenager Michael Eden joined the Falcons as an honorary member of the roster. He passed away in May 2012 after a protracted battle with rhabdomyosarcoma, and Bentley still hasn’t reissued his No. 8 despite it never being formally retired.

I would personally love to see the number raised to the Bentley Arena rafters, but I know his memory lives deep within the fabric of the program every time I look at a roster sheet or line chart.

7. Young kids playing hockey.

I outright lifted this one from Dave’s old article, but he hit the nail on the head when he talked about how youth hockey skaters always grabbed his attention. I can’t help but stop what I’m doing when they skate on the ice, and there’s always that one kid who wants to bury a breakaway in front of a frothing student section.

Kudos to those college students, too. You’re creating memories that last a lifetime when a kid scores a goal or makes a save, and the one kid who takes the puck home to his parents – who admittedly were probably there anyways – offers a purity that sports are supposed to retain.

Don’t ever change that enthusiasm, everyone. I love it.

6. ECAC Hockey’s commitment to academics

More than one person has told me about the academic rigors associated with playing at ECAC Hockey institutions, but I’ve really grown to respect how the sacrifices and commitments of everyone involved with this league builds something we just don’t see anywhere else.

The six Ivy League schools are part of it, but Colgate, Clarkson, St. Lawrence, RPI, Quinnipiac, Union…they all carry strong academic profiles and require a time crunch unlike anything I see in an entire league in college hockey.

I’m naturally drawn to that element now that I’m a parent, but I’m finding myself wishing I spent more time studying back in the day. The opportunities associated with these schools are underrated, and the degrees are timeless and priceless.

5. The drive to the arena

I always loved the drive from my house to an arena because of the solitude and serenity offered in those last few moments. Games are typically organically-developed chaos, so those last minutes of peace are the last moments where I can ready myself for the emotional roller coaster of broadcasting or working a hockey game.

It’s in those moments where I can reflect on the road traveled, and the music often plays a role in creating the atmosphere I want to generate.

I missed the first few weeks of the season this year while I tended to family following the birth of my second daughter, and I gathered a whole new appreciation for the drive to the arena when it was time to return. Listening to a song with two car seats in the backseat made me realize how far I’d come, but the drive to the arena still offered the endless possibilities surrounding what lay ahead.

4. Coaches, players, sports information directors

It takes a village to make these weekly columns happen, and I’ll always be eternally grateful to the players, coaches and communications staff who all take the time to speak with us as writers and journalists.

It’s especially difficult to sacrifice 10 or 15 minutes out of a week’s preparation when you’re in the groove of practice and film, and I’m sure they’d rather spend the one hour of free time talking to someone other than me.

I haven’t had too many negative experiences in college hockey anyways, but their flexibility has always been appreciated over here.

3. Early mornings

I’m a notorious morning person, but my second daughter’s arrival turned me into a pre-dawn worker with the way she flip-flopped night and day on me. I normally only get an hour or two to myself before my house devolves into the chaos of having two kids under two years old, so I’m increasingly spending that time, which exists between the hours of 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., writing about sports.

More specifically, I’m spending that time writing this column, which has set me back on the goal to reach deadlines. I remember a couple of years ago when I didn’t miss a single deadline and actually submitted weekly columns for Atlantic Hockey well ahead of requested times. Let’s just say I haven’t done that this year with any type of regularity, so the patience of the administrative staff over here has been arguably the biggest blessing in disguise.

2. The fans

It goes without saying that this isn’t possible if people don’t read, but the passion of college hockey fans blows me away.

Twitter feedback, social media posts, message board commentary – it’s all part of the package, and I hope I’ve generated some discussion along the way for everyone who reaches out. I especially want to thank the kind gentleman who told me exactly what I could do with myself for writing something negative about his team a few weeks ago. I’m not sure that I’m physically able to do that, but I appreciate that you think I’m in good enough shape to try.

Anyways, I love this league and this sport, and I’m so happy that other people are on board with that love. I can’t wait to see what we have in store for one another for the second half of the season.

1. The family

It goes without saying that my wife is my biggest supporter, but I don’t think people understand how much she sacrifices while hockey season rolls forward. She’s incredibly supportive while I’m writing out these columns, and she’s the one that’s outnumbered and outgunned by a toddler and an infant while I’m sitting in the garage, sharing a laugh with some coach or player.

Here’s a perfect example: our toddler found her way into the spice cabinet a couple of weeks ago while I was sitting around, either doing an interview or recording a podcast. My wife was feeding the newborn at the time, so she couldn’t exactly stop what she was doing to jump up and prevent the little one from grabbing the garlic powder. By the time I walked back into the house, the garlic powder had been spilled in the kitchen and vacuumed and cleaned. I had no idea what happened.

My wife made sure to let me know. I love my family dearly, and this chaos is the best kind of chaos. Without her, I wouldn’t be able to do this.

Here’s to a great holiday, folks. We’ll see you next week!