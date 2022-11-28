Six teams get first-place votes, but Denver stays No. 1 in DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Denver is again No. 1 in the latest DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll, getting 17 first-place votes in this week’s rankings.

Quinnipiac moves up two spots to No. 2 and picks up 14 first-place votes.

St. Cloud State stays No. 3, getting 10 first-place votes, while Minnesota is down two to No. 4 with three first-place votes. Michigan is again No. 5 with two first-place votes, while Penn State rises one to sit sixth with four first-place votes in this week’s poll.

DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Nov. 28, 2022

Harvard is up two to No. 7, while Connecticut is down two slots to No. 8, Boston University jumps up two to sit ninth, and Providence is down two spots to sit 10th this week.

Minnesota State falls out of the top 10 to No. 11, while Ohio State tumbles from No. 12 to No. 17. Michigan State moves up three places to No. 13, and UMass Lowell is down two to No. 16.

Michigan Tech is the lone new team in the rankings this week, coming in at No. 19.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 13 other teams received votes this week.

The DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.

