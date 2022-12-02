FRIDAY RECAP: Wisconsin stays hot with upset of No. 5 Michigan; No. 4 Minnesota blanks No. 13 Michigan State; No. 7 Harvard stays perfect in ECAC with 2-1 OT win over Cornell

Wisconsin stretched its winning streak to five games, rallying for a 2-0 deficit for a 6-3 upset of No. 5 Michigan on Friday.

Michigan jumped ahead of first period goals by Rutger McGroarty and Luke Hughes. But the Badgers brought life to the Kohl Center crowd scoring the game’s next four goals, two coming in a 55 second span to tie the game in the first and then another pair in the second to take a 4-2 lead into the third.

Michigan tried to climb back in the game on Adam Fantilli’s goal with 14:56 left, but Wisconsin closed the game with goals from Cruz Lucius and Owen Lindmark.

Cruz Lucius on the redirect 🏒 🍎: Laatsch, Stramel pic.twitter.com/GyzZFCIoFU — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) December 3, 2022

Goaltender Jared Moe settled in after the first, stopping 11 shots in the middle frame and a total of 23 to earn the win.

The victory extends the Badgers overall winning streak but is the teams first in Big Ten play this season.

SCOREBOARD | PAIRWISE RANKINGS | USCHO.com POLL

Ferris State 2, No. 11 Minnesota State 1

Ferris State used a fast start, scoring twice on just six shots in the first period, and held on for a 2-1 victory over No. 11 Minnesota State behind 33 saves by goaltender Noah Giesbrecht.

Tyler Schleppe gave the visiting Bulldogs the early lead at 5:55 of the first before Ben Schultheis doubled the lead at 12:27.

After a scoreless middle frame, Dylan Silye drew the Maverick within a goal at 1:59 of the third. But Giesbrecht shut the door, finishing the final frame with 10 saves.

No. 4 Minnesota 5, No. 13 Michigan State 0

Justen Close made 25 saves for his third shutout of the season and freshman phenom Logan Cooley netted two goals and an assist as Minnesota won going away, handing Michigan State just their second loss in more than a month, 5-0.

Cooley opened the scoring in the first before Rhett Pitlick doubled the lead in the middle from at 17:03.

Forecheck ➡️ Turnover ➡️ 🚨

Textbook 📚 pic.twitter.com/EBCeRtarOc — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) December 3, 2022

The Gophers ran away with the third period scoring three times in the game’s final nine minutes for the lopsided victory.

No. 7 Harvard 2, Cornell 1

In the greatest of Ivy League rivalry games, Harvard’s Sean Farrell’s goal at 1:11 of overtime gave the Crimson a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Cornell.

The game featured just a single penalty and each team mustered just 23 shots a piece.

The Big Red took an early lead on Travis Mitchell’s tally at 2:14. But they could not extend that lead, despite mustering 22 shots over the first period period.

Joe Miller tied the game for Harvard with 1:36 left in the second then then simple stymied host Cornell, allowing just a single Big Red shot through the third period and overtime.

No. 1 Denver 3, Arizona State 2

The nation’s top ranked Denver Pioneers survived a scare from Arizona State, rallying with two third period goals including Jack Devine’s game winner with 1:58 left for a 3-2 victory.

Devine’s goal was originally disallowed as the referee ruled it had been redirected in with a high stick. But after a challenge by Denver coach David Carle, it was determined the puck instead with off the glove of an Arizona State defender, overturning the call on the ice.

Definitely went off the hand of a Sun Devil. pic.twitter.com/qyydxW3UTk — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) December 3, 2022

The visiting Sun Devils broke a 1-1 tie on Ryan Alexander’s goal at 3:46 of the third. Denver answered less than two minutes later on the power play on Massimo Rizzo’s tally setting up the dramatic finish.

The Denver win spoiled a career performance by Arizona State goaltender TJ Semptimphelter, who made 53 saves in a losing effort.