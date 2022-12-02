D-III West Hockey Game Picks: Dec 2-4, 2022

It’s not even Christmas yet, and here we are, with another weekend that brings the gift of more hockey.

A lot of great matchups are in store for the weekend, including a showdown between Augsburg and St. Olaf in a huge MIAC series. That’s playoff worthy hockey in December.

The WIAC should be interesting to watch this weekend as well, especially with UW-Eau Claire coming off that big non-conference sweep of St. Norbert last weekend.

In the NCHA, the series of the weekend has to be the one between Adrian and MSOE. Check out the picks below.

St. Olaf (7-1-1, 3-1) vs. Augsburg (5-1-1, 2-0)

It doesn’t get much better than a series like this early in the season. Both teams played in the NCAA tournament a year ago and the Oles won the MIAC tourney by stunning Augsburg in the final. Both teams can punch the puck into the net, combining for 55 goals on the year, and this should be a fun series to watch because of it. It will surprise me if either team sweeps this series. Augsburg comes in ranked No. 2 in the DCU/USCHO.com NCAA Division III men’s hockey poll. The Oles have a chance to make a statement.

St. Olaf, 4-3; Augsburg, 5-4

Concordia (2-4-1, 0-2) vs. Hamline (3-4-1)

The Cobbers are still searching for their first MIAC win. Hamline is looking for its first win since Nov. 12. Sam Dabrowski is one of the top goal scorers in the conference, racking up five, and he’ll be a key to success. Jarret Lalli is a playmaker for the Cobbers, tallying five assists.

Hamline, 5-3; Concordia, 3-2

Adrian (5-2-1, 2-2) at MSOE (7-2, 3-1)

The reigning champs,ranked fourth in the country in the latest national poll, hit the road to take on a solid Raiders team. Matus Spodniak is one of the top offensive threats in the conference, racking up 12 goals and dishing out three assists. The Bulldogs have had some tough moments in the early going, but they still have the talent to compete with anyone on any given night. For MSOE, it’s a chance to make a huge statement. Kyle Herbster and Gramm McCormack have tallied 14 and 13 points, respectively, and both will need big games this weekend.

Adrian, 5-4; MSOE, 4-3

St. Norbert (5-2-1, 4-0) vs. Concordia (2-7, 2-2)

The Green Knights are looking to bounce back and they are more than capable of doing just that. They have one of the more talented teams in the country, checking in at No. 5 this week nationally, and have scored 28 goals on the year. Johnny Roberts is one of the top netminders in the conference, giving up just seven goals and making 107 saves. The Falcons have played better after an 0-5 start but will need their best effort of the season to hang with St. Norbert.

St. Norbert, 5-2 and 4-1

Friday

Bethel (7-3-1, 2-2-1) vs. Saint John’s (5-4-1, 3-1-1)

Bethel is having a solid season and Saint John’s is in the mix for a conference crown as usual. The Johnnies won Thursday’s game by a 4-1 score, snapping a two-game losing streak, and have an opportunity to complete the sweep on the road. But the Royals won’t make it easy, especially at home, and they have a chance to gain some ground in the standings. The Johnnies are trying to keep their grip on first place. Look for this one to be tightly played.

Saint John’s, 5-3

UW-Eau Claire 6-2, 2-0) at UW-Superior (7-3, 3-1)

The Blugolds are as confident as ever after sweeping nationally ranked St Norbert last week. They come into this game ranked 11th in the country and riding a four-game win streak. For the Yellowjackets, who have a little confidence of their own, having won three in a row, this is a huge opportunity for them to make an early-season statement. Let’s go with the upset in a game that really could go either way.

UW-Superior, 5-4

Saturday

UW-Superior (7-3, 3-1) at UW-Stevens Point (4-1-3, 2-0)

Another big game is on tap for the Yellowjackets as they hit the road to take on the Pointers, who have won their last two games. Two great playmakers will be on the ice for this one. Charles Martin of UW-Superior ranks sixth in the WIAC in assists (7) and Jordan Fader of UW-Stevens Point is tied for seventh (6).

UW-Superior, 4-3

UW-Eau Claire (6-2, 2-0) at UW-Stout (7-2 1-1)

The Blugolds and Blue Devils are both playing well. UW-Stout has won its last two and is one win shy of matching last year’s victory total. It features two of the top goal scorers in the conference in Peyton Hart and Jacob Halverson. The duo has combined for 19 goals.

UW-Eau Claire, 4-3

Saturday and Sunday

Lawrence (1-6, 1-3) at Aurora (7-2-2, 4-0-2)

On paper, the 14th-ranked Spartans shouldn’t have trouble taking care of business against the Vikings. But hockey games are played on the ice and that’s where anything can happen. Jack Jaunich has played well for the Spartans, scoring seven goals to go along with eight assists. Lawrence is going to need its best effort of the year to pull off the upset. It has shown it can compete, having beaten MSOE once last week and losing two games by just a goal.

Aurora, 6-2 and 5-3