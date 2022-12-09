Charles Martin’s interesting hockey life leads him to success at Superior

Charles Martin has had an interesting career as a hockey player.

Now a senior defenseman for the UW-Superior Yellowjackets, Martin has played various positions over the years, and is currently a standout defenseman for a UW-Superior team that is off to a strong start.

The standout from Quebec played goalie when he first started out in the sport and moved to defenseman as an early teen. He wasn’t sure if he would continue to rise up the ranks, but continued to work hard and put in a lot of time in practice. During his 19-year-old year, he played forward most of the season before moving back to defense.

“It’s definitely been a crazy hockey life,” Martin said. “It makes me appreciate a lot more where I am now as a player.”

This is his fourth season at UW-Superior and he ranks second in the team in points this year with a goal and nine assists. That assist total is already a career best just 12 games into the season.

“I feel like I’ve stepped up my game compared to the last few years,” Martin said. “I’m happy so far with my performance. “My skating has improved and has helped me get opportunities I might have not had in the past, and I’m playing a bit more confident.”

Having Artur Terchiyev as a former teammate has helped him become the player he is this season.

“He was a good mentor and taught me a lot about poise with the puck and staying calm and making plays,” Martin said. “I didn’t necessarily replicate what he was doing. I’ve added my own touch, but playing that way has helped me gain a lot more confidence.”

Martin is part of a defensive core that has helped the Yellowjackets record five shutouts, including three in their last four games. That stretch features a 2-0 win over nationally ranked UW-Eau Claire, which is No. 14 in this week’s DCU/USCHO.com NCAA Division III men’s poll.

“It was great to get a win against them early in the year,” Martin said. “If you look at our numbers, we haven’t let in a lot of goals. I feel like our D core is one of the best in the country. We have older players on it and our freshmen have even come in and done well. Our defensive side of the game is very structured this year and it’s given us an opportunity to beat some good teams.”

The always interesting WIAC is never short on competitiveness. The Yellowjackets are 4-2 in league play, good enough for first place, and have one final conference game before Christmas, taking on Northland on Saturday.

“Every game is like a playoff game,” Martin said. “Literally, anyone can win on any given night, and it makes it a lot of fun. Every game means something. This league is so competitive and brings out the best in everyone.”

Martin is looking forward to the rest of the season and is thankful he has had an opportunity to play college hockey. It’s been better than expected.

“I wasn’t sure what D3 hockey was about coming into school, and I was surprised that first day. I realized it’s no joke. It’s really a high level of hockey,” Martin said. “It’s been a great experience and I’ve made friends for life.”