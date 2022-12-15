D-III Women’s East Week 7 Recap: Plattsburgh wins the East/West Classic, Hamilton get a ranked sweep, and Colby win the Castleton Invitational

This past week in Women’s hockey out east, we saw another huge tournament featuring four top-10 teams, Hamilton pulled off two big wins versus the former #15 team, and Colby remains undefeated after winning the Castleton Invitational.

Plattsburgh wins the Norwich East-West Hockey Classic

Over the weekend, Norwich hosted their annual East-West Hockey Classic tournament which annually features multiple top-five and top-10 teams consistently. This year was no different and #4 Plattsburgh took home the tournament trophy after defeating #8 Elmira 3-2 and #3 Adrian 1-0. In Plattsburgh’s previous game vs Elmira in the Cardinal/Panther Classic, the Cardinals dominated, winning 7-0. This time, things were different, the Cardinals led 2-1 late in the 3rd period until Elmira’s Elizabeth LePage scored at the 16:41 mark of the period to tie it up, which would eventually send it to overtime. Then, with a mere six seconds remaining in OT, Mattie Norton scored at the 4:54 mark to win it for the Cardinals.

In the championship game vs #3 Adrian, the game was mostly uneventful (from a statsheet perspective) they were scoreless through 57 minutes until Sara Krauseneck scored a powerplay goal which would hold up as the game winner for the Cardinals. The weekend point leader for the Cardinals was Mattie Norton (1 goal, 2 assists) and goaltender Lilla Nease made 53 saves over the two games, getting two victories.

The other game including east teams (Adrian vs Norwich recap can be read here) was #5 Norwich vs #8 Elmira, in which Norwich routed them 6-0, scoring two goals in each period. Point leaders for Norwich in this game were Rylie McIntyre (3 assists), Olivia Boyer (2 goals), Melianne Reynolds (2 goals), Taylor Girouard (1 goal, 1 assist), and Ally LaGue (2 assists). Goaltender Leocadia Clark made 21 saves in the shutout victory.

Fun Fact: Norwich hasn’t won their home tournament in 12 years (according to the broadcast), which isn’t a knock on the Cadets, considering the event features top-5 and top-10 teams every year, but is still an eye-opening stat.

Hamilton gets a big pair of wins

#13 Hamilton had dropped out of the rankings after some early losses, however they’ve strung together some wins including a big weekend sweep over former #15 Endicott, winning 3-0 & 6-3. Game one was pretty straightforward, nothing eventful occurring besides Evie Sheridan recording a 21-save shutout for the Continentals. In game two however, which featured nine goals, Hamilton started early and often. Mya Berretta began the scoring at the 11:25 mark of the 1st period, the Continentals would then add two more in the opening period at 14:12 & 15:29. Evie Sheridan made 14 saves in the win. Point leaders on Hamilton for the weekend were Mya Berretta (3 goals, 1 assist), Hyla Mosher (1 goal, 2 assists), and Nancy Loh (3 goals).

Colby wins the Castleton Invitational

#7 Colby (8-0-0) remains the only undefeated team in Women’s hockey after winning the Castleton Invitational over the weekend. They’re undefeated and have beaten everyone on their schedule, however, they haven’t been given a real test yet in terms of SOS (strength of schedule), debate the numbers all you want, but they haven’t faced a single ranked opponent and their opponents combined record is 32-37-1. Not to write them off, but they haven’t been tested, their next four games will show us a lot as they’re the first big tests for Colby, two at #15 Hamilton & two at home vs #8 Middlebury.

Recapping their weekend, Colby defeated Potsdam 5-1 & Castleton 4-1 to win the Castleton Invitational. In game one, Meg Rittenhouse got the Mules on the board before most were in their seats, scoring 11 seconds into the game (00:11), she would add another goal five minutes later at the 6:32 mark of the 1st. In game two vs Castleton, it was tied after the 1st period 1-1 after Castleton’s Darby Palisi scored late at the 19:36 mark. Colby then scored another quick goal this time just 20 seconds into the 2nd period (00:20), Tate Senden scoring. Goaltenders Mandy Busky (18 saves vs Potsdam) & Paige Bolyard (13 saves vs Castleton), both got victories. Point leaders for Colby in the tournament was McKinley Karpa (1 goal, 3 assists).

Other Notable Results

#5 Amherst shutout Johnson & Wales 7-0 & Curry College 2-0.

Chatham split with New England College, losing 2-5, then winning 5-4 in OT.

Arcadia swept Anna Maria, winning 2-0 & 5-3.

Suffolk (9-3-1) defeated Western New England 4-1 & Trinity 2-1.