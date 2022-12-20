Rensselaer’s Herrman graduates early, forgoes remaining eligibility to sign pro deal overseas with EIHL’s Devils

The EIHL’s Cardiff Devils have signed Rensselaer senior forward Rory Herrman for the rest of the 2022-23 season.

Herrman, a native of Poway, Calif., played in 33 games last season and 16 so far this season before graduating early and making himself available to sign a professional contract. By signing a professional contract, Herrman is forgoing his remaining eligibility to compete for RPI.

“I am very thankful and appreciative for all the love and support I received during my time at RPI. The memories are countless,” Herrman said in a news release. “I am very excited to be turning pro and I know all the things I learned from the coaching staff, my teammates, and the trainers will help me succeed at that level. I am thankful for this next chapter in my life and grateful for the opportunity.”

In 70 games with the Engineers, Herrman posted four goals and seven assists for 11 points.

According to a Cardiff announcement, Herrman has a British passport, will be flying in this week, and will hopefully be in the lineup on Thursday in Manchester.

“He’s a young guy who is hungry to take the next step into pro hockey,” said Devils head coach Brodie Dupont in a statement. “He understands the role we are looking for. We are short on bodies, and we are looking to add players that can bring energy to our lineup. Rory fits that mold. He likes to hit, is reliable defensively, and is excited for the opportunity to come to Cardiff.”