A D-III West Hockey Letter to Santa

It’s time for another letter to Santa. I should have gotten this out a lot sooner, but hey, as they say, better late than never.

And with modern technology alive and well, you don’t have to rely on the mail getting this letter to the North Pole in time.

Not sure how much you’ve paid attention, but it’s been an interesting first half of the season out west in the D-III hockey universe.

I’m really not sure what to ask for in regards to the MIAC. Things seem to be business as usual in the conference so far.

The standings are tight. Tighter than some of those chimneys you try to squeeze your way down on Christmas Eve. Only one team out of nine didn’t enter the holiday break with a win or tie.

St. Olaf currently holds down first place with 13 points, two more than Saint John’s and Bethel, but the sixth-place team, Augsburg, is just five points behind. You really can’t count anyone out just yet.

I’d love to see the Oles continue their impressive run of success since winning the MIAC tournament as an underdog last season. They are definitely not a one-hit wonder.

And let’s keep the conference as competitive as ever in the second half of the season. It’s fun seeing every weekend matter in the MIAC, and really it’s anyone’s game at this point.

Saint John’s, Bethel, St. Scholastica, Saint Mary’s and Augsburg are all capable of making a run at the title.

Even Concordia isn’t out of the discussion yet. The Cobbers, after all, did end the pre-Christmas slate on a two-game winning streak.

Oh, and if it’s not too much to ask, could you help out Hamline and Gustavus a little bit.

The Pipers and Gusties have had tough starts so far. Hamline has just one MIAC win. Gustavus has yet to win a conference game.It wouldn’t be a bad thing to see them get a little momentum and help to make things even more interesting in the next couple of months.

Over in the NCHA, it’s difficult to ask for anything more than what has taken place so far. We have a very competitive race for the title. Usually, it’s Adrian and St. Norbert all the thunder.

And look, both teams are very good. The Green Knights have yet to lose a conference game and sit in second place with 18 points. The reigning national champion Bulldogs are in third with 11 points, but don’t let that fool you. They are as dangerous as ever.

Aurora is holding down the top spot at the moment. Few teams have been better than the nationally ranked Spartans, who have won three in a row and have nine games overall while remaining unbeaten in the NCHA.

Let’s keep Aurora rolling along. The Spartans deserve a shot at winning the NCHA championship and more this year. After all, they’ve never won a conference tourney crown. Not sure if you have that kind of power, Santa, but it’s worth a shot asking.

But let’s also make sure Adrian gets a shot to at least play in the NCAA tournament again this season and have an opportunity to defend its title. The talent is there to do it.

And Santa, allow St. Norbert, Trine and MSOE to stay in the mix for the championship as well. Those teams have all had good starts to their seasons with the potential to do more. And the more teams in the discussion, the more entertaining things will be over the next two months.

Last, but definitely not least, how about that WIAC?

Talk about a league where things have really ramped up this year.

UW-Stevens Point has emerged as the team to beat, rattling off six consecutive wins and surging to the top of the conference standings.

UW-Superior, UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire are hardly teams you can count out, though.If you could just keep things as interesting as they have been so far, that would be great.

And on a serious note, bring a little success to Northland here in the second half. It’s been a tough stretch for Northland, on and off the ice, and it could use something to smile about. I trust that you will do what you can in regards to that.

But more importantly, hockey aside, the one thing we all want more than anything is an amazing 2023.

I hope you all have a wonderful Christmas, including you Santa, and here’s to more fun on the ice when the games resume after the holiday.