D-III East Hockey Game Picks – January 11, 2023

The USA, represented by D-III players opens tournament action today at the World University Games in Lake Placid, NY. That means many rosters will be without some key players – like we need any more spice to the schedule being played out over the next couple of weeks (assuming the USA makes the medal round). Last week my picks were a stellar 11-2-1 (.821) which helps bring the season total to 69-33-7 (.665) – 70% success rate is not out of reach with some consistency going forward. I am pulling picks forward one day this week so here are the picks as we hit mid-January:

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Canton v. Potsdam

Both teams are coming off great performances against ranked opponents from the past weekend and are very familiar with each other having played three times this season to date. Home team has taken all the decisions so far and while this is not Maxcy Rink, the Bears find a way to take the “W” – Potsdam, 4-3

Thursday, January 12, 2023

Fitchburg State v. Framingham State

The Falcons have not been firing on all cylinders yet after the semester break and shouldn’t look past the Rams who can and have surprised teams already this season. Time to play like the playoffs are imminent because they are and seeding does matter in MASCAC. Falcons fly – Fitchburg State, 5-3

Worcester State v. Westfield State

The Lancers are 5-2-0 in conference play and coming off a strong 6-0 win over St. Anselm on Saturday. Jakob Kulik has been impressive in goal and the offense has seen a number of different players contributing each game. No V2 in goal for the Owls due to the WUG which helps the visitors to a win – Worcester State, 4-2

Friday, January 13, 2023

(4) Endicott v. (14) University of New England

The Nor’easters are coming off a break this past weekend while the Gulls took a non-conference win over Connecticut College. Much more at stake in this contest and it is the home team in front of Billy Girard IV that takes a win in OT – UNE, 2-1

Plattsburgh v. Middlebury

The rivalry goes back a long way and generally that means throwing out the records on both sides. In this case, the Panthers have seen their share of struggles this season including being winless on home ice so far. The Cardinals will want to get an early jump and they do to earn a nice road win – Plattsburgh, 3-2

Bowdoin v. Wesleyan

Both teams are very much in the mix in the NESCAC standings and a battle for a home-ice playoff berth which makes the head-to-head matchups even more important come tiebreakers. Going out on a limb but think that Bobby Pearl and company find a way to get past the Cardinals – barely – Bowdoin, 3-2

Manhattanville v. Nazareth

The Valiants are looking to rebound and the Golden Flyers are thrilled to be playing at home to kick-off UCHC play in the second half. Expect this one to be close and a physical battle with the home team taking advantage of a late power play – Nazareth, 3-2

Post v. St. Michael’s

This NE-10 match-up has all the ingredients for some fun hockey. Look for the visitors to push hard in an effort to gain ground on the teams above them in the conference standings. You can’t sweep a weekend series if you don’t win on Friday night. Step one complete – Post, 3-2

Saturday, January 14, 2023

(1) Hobart v. (11) Babson

The Statesmen dropped a close one at Norwich despite outshooting the Cadets and like many top teams this week play not only without players representing the USA at the World University Games but also their head coach. The Beavers best be ready for a defensive battle with great goaltending required at both ends – Hobart, 2-1

Wilkes v. Arcadia

The Colonels showed some glimpses that their game was coming together before the semester break and now really need to but some points up if they want to move up in the UCHC standings. It’s closer than they would like but a win is a win – Wilkes, 4-3

Western New England v. Salve Regina

The Seahawks have found their goaltender in transfer Anthony Del Tufo and they will need him to win a close one against a very energetic and determined WNE squad. One save is the difference, and the home team gets it – Salve Regina, 4-3

Anna Maria v. Rivier

The two independent teams played some very good hockey and if this one goes the way several AmCat games have gone of late expect an overtime thriller in New Hampshire on Saturday night. It does and visitors steal one – AMC, 4-3

A lot of different dimensions and elements in play this weekend either with players on the ice or coaches behind the bench with many of D-III’s best playing for their country in the World University Games. Next man up never more important – “Drop the Puck!”