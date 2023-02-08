D-III East Hockey Game Picks – February 8, 2023

It is the last week of the regular season in the NEHC with a critical matchup finding Norwich traveling to Hobart for the top spot. Elsewhere there are two weeks left and still a lot of movement possible including very tight races in the SUNYAC and NESCAC. Last week’s picks rebounded nicely at 9-3-0 (.750) which now brings my season total up to 99-48-11 (.661). It is time to finish strong going starting with a key game between Oswego and Morrisville on Wednesday. Here are the picks with some pivotal conference and ranked team battles on tap:

Wednesday, February 8, 2023

(13) Oswego v. Morrisville

The Lakers dominated the statistical battle against Geneseo but lost the game before rebounding against Brockport. Visitors can not look past a Mustang group that would love to cause problems for the teams at the top of the SUNYAC standings – Oswego, 4-3

Thursday, February 9, 2023

Salem State v. Westfield State

The Vikings have been a roller coaster all season but when the offense gets going, they can do some damage. Look for the visitors to start fast and then have to hang on against the Owls in a key MASCAC contest – Salem State, 5-4

Friday, February 3, 2023

(11) University of New England v. (4) Endicott

The Gulls have been dominant all season but face a resurgent Nor’easters squad that is both healthy and productive. One of the two win streaks ends on Friday night and the visitors may just be the team to end Endicott’s impressive CCC run in the regular season – UNE, 2-1

(5) Norwich v. (2) Hobart

Both teams need and want this one for a potential matchup down the road in the playoffs that would preferably be played on home ice. I think I might be a little generous here with five goals in the game but it will be a difference of only one for the home team regardless the total – Hobart, 3-2

Middlebury v. Williams

The Panthers have been playing well and pushed Trinity to the limit last weekend dropping an overtime thriller to the Bantams. This time the pendulum works in their favor as they take an overtime decision against their travel partner looking to move up in the standings at the Ephs expense – Middlebury, 3-2

Rivier v. Southern New Hampshire

The non-conference game won’t be treated that way by the Penmen who are trying to build momentum after last weekend’s sweep of Franklin Pierce. Thurston and Lynch have been lighting up score sheets and that is enough to take down the Raiders – SNHU, 4-2

Franklin Pierce v. Post

It’s a rebound night for one team in this NE-10 contest and the Ravens have a bit more firepower than the Eagles and score the game-winner, how else? On a rebound to set the tone for a good weekend in conference play – Franklin Pierce, 5-4

Buffalo State v. (8) Geneseo

The Knights need only look at what the Bengals did to Plattsburgh last week to know that they better be ready for a full sixty minutes and throwing a lot of rubber at the Buffalo State goal to eke out a win. Power play is the difference for the Knights who know they are in the hunt for the top spot in SUNYAC– Geneseo, 3-2

Stevenson v. Wilkes

Both teams started slow but built strong momentum in the second half while moving up the UCHC standings. No chance of catching Utica but still have a need to maintain a home-ice advantage up to the final if possible. This series means a lot on both sides but Ryan Kenny is the difference in a one-goal game – Stevenson, 3-2

Saturday, February 4, 2023

Worcester State v. (12) Plymouth State

This Panthers visit a Lancer team that has risen to second place but is still in need of a marque win and the Panthers are not looking to provide their first one at this point of the season. All the players on the home bench playing very well right now and scoring balance is the difference in this one – Plymouth State, 4-1

Chatham v. Manhattanville

The Cougars are in the playoffs but certainly would like to play better and better heading into the end of the regular season. The Valiants will give them a stern challenge where an empty-net goal is required to provide the final margin – Chatham, 5-3

(15) Trinity v. Bowdoin

The Polar Bears have played everyone tough and the Bantams know the last regular season road trip is always challenging but especially in Maine. One-goal wins have been part of the fiber of the Bantams’ current win streak. Add another one to close out the road trip – Trinity, 3-2

(6) Curry v. Western New England

The Colonels are in a battle for the No. 2 spot in the standings and can’t miss an opportunity to keep pace with UNE. Timmy Kent and company get an important road win the keeps the race going right to the final weekend of the regular season – Curry, 4-3

If the excitement of the final weeks of the regular season continues to ramp as we have seen in the second half, then what a glorious run to the conference tournaments and NCAA title run we are in store for this March. Lots can happen in next two weeks starting with some great games this week – “Drop the Puck!”