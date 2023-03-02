Penn State’s Zanon named CHA player of year, Mercyhurst’s Nystrøm top goalie, PSU’s Janecke best rookie, Nittany Lions’ Kampersal top coach

College Hockey America has announced its 2022-23 player of the year, goaltender of the year, rookie of the year, coach of the year, best defenseman, best defensive forward, individual sportsmanship award winner and scoring champion.

CHA PLAYER OF THE YEAR & SCORING CHAMPION

Kiara Zanon, Jr., F, Penn State

Penn State’s Kiara Zanon leads the conference in points and goals as she has found the back of the net 25 times and dished 23 helpers for 48 points this season. The 25 tucks are tied for fourth nationally as she averaged 0.69 goals per game. She has scored six power-play goals and guided PSU to victory four times with power-play tallies. The Fairport, N.Y., native leads the nation with five shorthanded goals. On Jan. 13 against RIT, the forward equaled and surpassed the 100-career point mark as she scored back-to-back shorthanded goals on the same penalty kill. The performance was the first time in CHA history that a player notched two short-handed markers in the same game, and she became the 12th player to do so in NCAA Women’s Division I hockey history. The junior earned CHA monthly honors twice and was awarded CHA forward of the week honors four times over the course of the season.

CHA GOALTENDER OF THE YEAR

Ena Nystrøm, Sr., G, Mercyhurst

Mercyhurst’s Ena Nystrøm had a spectacular season in CHA play as she started 13 conference games, finishing 9-2-2 with a pair of shutouts and recorded a .948 save percentage and a 1.44 goals-against average. For the full season, the Stavanger, Norway, native has been between the pipes in 28 contests, racking up 15 wins with a 2.22 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. The senior has collected six of the Lakers’ 10 shutouts. She has had nine games this season where she stopped 30+ shots. She leads all active CHA netminders with 44 career performances of 30 saves or more. On Nov. 22, MU defeated St. Lawrence, 6-4, behind a 51-save performance by Nystrøm. Her consistent play earned her three CHA Goaltender of the Week honors and she was name February’s CHA Goaltender of the Month. She was also named to the HCA National Women’s Goaltender of the Year Watch List.

CHA ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Tessa Janecke, Fr., F, Penn State

Penn State’s Tessa Janecke has been a dynamic 200-foot player over the course of the season. The freshman ranks 11th nationally with 416 faceoff wins and has won 62.8 percent of her draws. She currently ranks second in the CHA with 22 goals and 46 points over the full season. The Orangeville, Ill., native posted 1.50 points per game in conference play and has a 1.28 per game average overall. She ranks fifth nationally with five game-winners. On special teams, Janecke has potted two shorthanded goals and four power-play markers in 36 contests. Thirteen times this season, she has registered multi-point games. On Feb. 25 in game two of the CHA Semifinal against Lindenwood, she scored her first career hat trick and had two assists for five points. Janecke was selected to the HCA National Women’s Rookie of the Year Watch List. She was named a December’s HCA rookie of the month. This season, she was chosen as the CHA rookie of the week seven times and earned CHA monthly honors five times.

CHA COACH OF THE YEAR

Jeff Kampersal, Penn State

Penn State head coach Jeff Kampersal has guided the Nittany Lions to the most wins in program history in a single season with a 26-8-2 record (.750). The PSU bench boss earned his 400th career victory on Oct. 14 in a 3-2 win at Boston College. At Penn State, Kampersal has recorded a 96-65-37 record (.578) since taking the reins of the PSU program after a 21-season stint at Princeton. Under his tutelage, the Nittany Lions rank fifth nationally in goals (136), assists (234), and team points (370) this season. They rank fourth nationally with seven short-handed goals and second nationally with a 57.1 percent faceoff-winning percentage.

CHA BEST DEFENSEMAN

Izzy Heminger, Sr., D, Penn State

Izzy Heminger has been a force on the Penn State blueline week after week as she has had a stellar season on both sides of the puck. The senior ranks sixth nationally and is tied for second in the conference among defenseman with 22 assists. Two of her four goals this season have been game-winners and one came on the power-play. She has been a key contributor on a Nittany Lion defensive corps that leads the conference with a team goals-against average of 1.90. Heminger has collected two CHA defenseman of the month honors and four CHA weekly honors this season.

CHA BEST DEFENSIVE FORWARD

Lauren Bellefontaine, Gr., F, Syracuse

Syracuse’s Lauren Bellefontaine has been named the CHA best defensive forward for the second straight season. Bellefontaine led the Orange in assists (19) and points (28). The Kemptville, Ont., native was one of the conference’s top faceoff performers as she won 282 draws throughout the year. On Sept. 30 at Merrimack, the forward potted the overtime game-winner to give SU bench boss Britni Smith her first career victory as a head coach. Bellefontaine is tied for second in games played in CHA history at 163 career contests.

CHA INDIVIDUAL SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD

Liliane Perreault, Gr., F, Mercyhurst

Mercyhurst’s Liliane Perreault has played in all situations for the Lakers, netting two power-play goals, two shorthanded goals and two game-winners this season. Her 18 tallies rank fourth in the conference while her 32 points ties her for sixth in the CHA. On Jan. 6 at Post, The Hinsdale, Ill., native tallied a five-point afternoon as she scored her first career hat trick and added two assists. Perreault was named CHA forward of the week on Feb. 13.