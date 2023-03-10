NCAA D-III Hockey Preview: Bowdoin vs. Curry – Wide-open opportunity for both teams

This first round matchup reflects the age-old question of whether it is better to be the hot team that found their game at the right time of the season versus the team that has been consistent all season but slipped in their chance for a conference title. Bowdoin has been on fire in February and through the NESCAC tournament winning the title as the No. 7 seed on Sunday. Curry has been a top five team nationally but lost the CCC title game to Endicott by a 6-0 margin but secured an at-large bid based on their overall body of work that earned them home-ice.

“We are really excited to be here with this group,” said first-year Bowdoin head coach Ben Guite. “From the time I stepped on campus the senior group collectively has been very focused and driven about their legacy and Bowdoin hockey. I think they took a big step in winning the NESCAC title last week and now have a big opportunity on a national stage against a really strong opponent on Saturday.”

“It is great that we are in the tournament,” said Curry head coach Peter Roundy. “We have a chance to reset after a tough loss to a really good Endicott team where never played our game. It’s nice to be playing at home and having an opportunity this week to get back to our identity on the ice. It was disappointing to lose the championship game, but our team is young and has never played for a conference title before and in an electric atmosphere like that. Hopefully, it was good opportunity for us to learn from that experience and play our game in front of our crowd on Saturday.”

The two schools have only faced each other three times in their long hockey histories, but both coaches have a strong respect for their upcoming opponent as well as the style of play they expect see come puck-drop this weekend.

“I think this is a pretty good matchup for us,” noted Guite. “Playing on the road and a neutral site for the conference tournament has given us a lot of confidence so I don’t expect our group to be intimidated by the atmosphere. We earned our way here but if people want to apply the Cinderella label to us it just gives us license to play hard and loose.”

“I feel like I know what Bowdoin does and the NESCAC style from my time at Trinity,” stated Roundy. “They like to pressure in all three zones and really take care of the middle of the ice and transition quickly from turnovers. They don’t take penalties and are comfortable playing in one-goal games or from behind as they showed on the road against Trinity. We will need to focus on puck possession and making them work in the defensive zone.”

The Polar Bears have been led in the post-season by forward Andy Stoneman and goaltender Alex Kozic along with a cast of nine other seniors who have contributed in many ways to their current four game win streak.

“Andy along with the rest of the senior class have really carried us through the season and especially through the conference tournament. Alex has been rock solid in goal and really has given us a chance to win with some big saves to keep us in games like the quarterfinal against Trinity where we were outshot badly early, and he kept the puck out of the net to keep us close. Everyone is excited about our opportunity and these guys are focused and ready to play against Curry.”

For Curry, their strength on the backend has been Co-Player of the Year in the CCC, Reid Cooper in goal and defenseman Mark Favaro, while upfront the Colonels look for the return of forward Timmy Kent to bolster a dangerous line-up.

“Reid has been a wall in goal for us all season and will be a big part of any success we have in the NCAA tournament on Saturday,” noted Roundy. “Mark and the defensive group are going to need to be focused on cutting down on any turnovers against Bowdoin’s pressure. If Timmy can get back for the game, it would bolster the line-up and add another big piece for us, but we will have to wait and see about his availability closer to game time.”

Curry will host Bowdoin on Saturday at 7 PM at the Ice House in Canton, MA.