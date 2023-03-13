Notre Dame’s Rolston leaves Irish after junior season, signs NHL contract with Blackhawks

Notre Dame junior forward Ryder Rolston has signed an entry-level contract with the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks and will forego his senior season with the Fighting Irish.

The Traverse City, Mich., native will report to the Blackhawks’ AHL affiliate, the Rockford Ice Hogs, this week.

“To Notre Dame, dating back to the first time that I stepped on campus, I knew that this was a unique and special place that didn’t compare to anywhere else,” Rolston said in a news release. “As a person, I have grown, developed, and matured, both on and off the ice. Nothing will compare to the relationships that I have made here and that will last a lifetime.”

Rolston finished with 20 points in his final season with the Irish, scoring seven goals and 13 assists in 27 games before being sidelined with injury for the last month of the season. In 93 games played in his career at ND, the forward registered 53 points off 18 goals and 35 assists.

“I want to thank ‘Ricksy’ [Kevin Ricks], Ron [Grove], Coach Rolinski, Coach Oglevie, Coach Pooley, and Coach Slaggert for everything they have done for me, and I want to thank Coach Jackson for giving me the opportunity to represent this prestigious university for the past three years,” Rolston said. “But most of all, to my teammates – I have made friendships that will last a lifetime. Nothing will compare to the relationships that we have created that will last forever.”

A 2020 fifth-round draft pick (139th overall) by the Colorado Avalanche, Rolston’s rights were later traded to Chicago at the 2021 trade deadline.

“It is a dream come true getting the opportunity to sign my first NHL contract with the Chicago Blackhawks,” Rolston said. “I am excited to take this next step and continue the path forward.”