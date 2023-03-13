Minnesota picks up 38 first-place votes, remains top-ranked team in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

With 38 first-place votes, Minnesota is again the No. 1 team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Quinnipiac stays at No. 2, collecting the other 12 first-place votes in this week’s poll.

Denver, Michigan, Boston University and Harvard stay 3-6, respectively, while St. Cloud State is up one to No. 7, Ohio State is up one to No. 8, Western Michigan falls two to No. 9, and Cornell moves up two spots to sit 10th this week.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – March 13, 2023

Michigan Tech falls out of the top 10, sitting 13th in this week’s rankings.

Two previously unranked teams enter the poll this week with North Dakota at No. 17 and UMass Lowell at No. 20.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 10 other teams received votes.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.