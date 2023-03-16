Harvard’s Farrell bags ECAC Hockey player of year laurels, Quinnipiac’s Pecknold again top coach, Bobcats’ Perets best goaltender

ECAC Hockey announced Thursday recipients of the league’s major individual award men’s winners for the 2022-23 season ahead of crowning the ECAC Hockey tournament champion this weekend in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Harvard forward Sean Farrell as the 2023 ECAC Hockey player of the year.

For the third consecutive season, Rand Pecknold has been named the ECAC Hockey Tim Taylor men’s coach of the year.

Taking home the honor of best defensive defenseman is Harvard captain Henry Thrun, while Quinnipiac’s Skyler Brind’Amour has been named the best defensive forward. Yaniv Perets claims the 2023 ECAC Hockey goaltender of the year award, and his Quinnipiac teammate Sam Lipkin earns ECAC Hockey rookie of the year.

Colgate’s Matt Verboon is the ECAC Hockey men’s scholar-athlete of the year.

In addition, 24 players were named to the all-league teams and all-rookie team.

First Team All-ECAC Hockey

Collin Graf,^ F, Quinnipiac, So.

Sean Farrell,^ F, Harvard, Jr.

Alex Young, F, Colgate, Jr.

Henry Thrun, D, Harvard, Sr.

Sam Malinski, D, Cornell, Sr.

Yaniv Perets,^ G, Quinnipiac, So.

Second Team All-ECAC Hockey

Matthew Coronato, F, Harvard, So.

Alex Laferriere, F, Harvard, Jr.

Ethan de Jong, F, Quinnipiac, Grad.

Zach Metsa, D, Quinnipiac, Grad.

Luc Salem, D, St. Lawrence, Jr.

Mitchell Gibson, G, Harvard, Sr.

Third Team All-ECAC Hockey

Ayrton Martino, F, Clarkson, So.

Mathieu Gosselin, F, Clarkson, Sr.

Skyler Brind’Amour, F, Quinnipiac, Sr.

Noah Beck, D, Clarkson, Jr.

Tanner Palocsik, D, Dartmouth, Sr.

Mathieu Caron, G, Brown, So.

ECAC Hockey All-Rookie Team

Sam Lipkin,^ F, Quinnipiac

Joe Miller,^ F, Harvard

Sutter Muzzatti, F, Rensselaer

John Prokop, D, Union

Ryan Healey, D, Harvard

Cooper Black,^ G, Dartmouth

^ denotes unanimous selection