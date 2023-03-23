NCAA D-III Hockey – Frozen Four Semifinals – Game Picks

More overtimes, more close games, and one more big upset were the hallmarks of the semifinal round. So, now there are just four teams remaining and it is Endicott as the No. 3 seed playing host next weekend in their very first NCAA Frozen Four appearance. That seems pretty special for the Gulls who will welcome a big challenge from Hobart while the defending champions from Adrian face the upset minded Nor’easters fresh off their OT win over Utica. I nudged out Brian Lester by one game on the basis of my UNE pick so with three games left, I have a slim lead in the pursuit to regain the NCAA-pick crown. Here are the semifinal picks from both of us for the Friday action. Saturday, we will re-calibrate for culminating the season with championship picks for the Sunday evening game.

Friday, March 24, 2023

NCAA Semifinals

(8) University of New England v. (3) Adrian

TC – The stunning win over Utica has the Nor’easters back in the Frozen Four. While each year over the past four they have advanced one step further than the prior year, they run into a daunting task and team in the defending champions from Michigan this year. Billy Girard IV has been exceptional in goal and production has come from players other than the first line for the Nor’easters. Some believe Adrian is the best team in the nation but I still think that this one goes to overtime, and I think that Matus Spodniak will carry his team to the title game on Sunday with some OT magic – Adrian, 3-2

Adrian (24-4-2) vs. New England (21-6-2)

BL – The Bulldogs are the reigning champs and now and two wins away from another title. Adrian held off UW-Stevens Point to claim the title and has won its last five games. The Bulldogs are 8-1 in their last nine games and playing their best hockey at the right time of the year.

New England just beat the top-ranked team in the nation in overtime on the road. If that’s not a boost of confidence, I don’t know what is.

Still, it’s hard to bet against Adrian here. Matus Spodniak is the leading scorer in the nation and you have to believe he’s going to make something happen to keep the Bulldogs’ hopes alive for a title.

But Adrian isn’t a one-man show. The great thing about this team is the way it shares the puck. It has racked up 306 assists on its way to scoring 170 goals. When you have that kind of teamwork, you become a very tough team to beat. Six players have 20 or more assists.

Goaltending is going to be key for the Nor’easters, who are back in the national semifinals. Billy Girard IV is up for the task. He made 58 saves against one of the best offenses in the country in last Saturday’s win and sports 2.32 goals against average. He has 679 saves on the year. UNE is going to make it interesting for sure, but I’m sticking with the champs on this pick – Adrian, 6-4

(3) Endicott v. (2) Hobart

TC – Hobart hasn’t been here in a while, and while they are the home team it is Endicott that is THE home team as the host of the Frozen Four. The Statesmen don’t care where they play and as their coach Mark Taylor says, “they respect every opponent and fear none.” Goaltending has been great for both teams with Damon Beaver for the Statesmen or the combination of Atticus Kelly and likely starter in their rotation, Ryan Wilson for Endicott. Think this one comes down to a big goal in the third period and not from one of the usual suspects, add-in an empty-net goal for a more comfortable margin and it’s a Hobart trip to the final despite amazing crowd support from the North Shore fans – Hobart, 4-2

Endicott (23-3-2) vs. Hobart (27-2)

BL – Endicott gets the luxury of playing this final four matchup on its home ice, where it is 13-1-1 on the season. The fourth-ranked Gulls have rattled off three consecutive wins and are coming off an impressive shutout win over Norwich. They are in the Frozen Four for the first time ever. In fact, it’s the first national semifinal appearance in any sport for Endicott.

Hobart is the No. 2 team in the country and back in the national semifinals for the first time since 2019.

Endicott has won its last two games by shutout, but keeping the Statesmen off the board is going to be a tall order, especially after Hobart rolled past Curry 5-1 last weekend.

Ryan Willett is going to be have to be a big factor here for the Gulls to win. He leads the team in points (32) and assists (24).

For Hobart, winners of its last 10 games, Luke Aquarro leads the way with 19 goals and 17 assists.

One interesting thing to note about these two teams is they are nearly equal on goals scored and goals allowed while having the same number of assists (192).

Endicott has scored 116 goals and has given up only 39. Hobart has scored 117 goals and has allowed only 34.

Hobart just seems to have a little more momentum at the moment. That could be the difference in a close hockey game – Hobart, 4-2

So, both Brian and I are consistent on each of the semifinal games. No variation in the picks right down to the final games but we will see which teams want it more come Friday. Three of the top four teams in the country still playing – what a tournament – “Drop the Puck!”