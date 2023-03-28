After two seasons with Denver, Mazur leaves Pioneers for NHL contract with Red Wings

Denver sophomore forward Carter Mazur has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings.

The deal begins in the 2023-24 season, and Mazur will report to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign on an amateur tryout.

In signing the contract, Mazur foregoes his junior and senior seasons with the Pioneers.

Mazur, a native of Jackson, Mich., led the Pioneers and ranked tied for fifth in the nation in goals this past season, recording 22 markers while playing in all 40 games. His six game-winning goals tied for third in the country, and he also added 15 assists to finish the campaign with 37 points and was named to the all-NCHC second team. Mazur led DU with eight power-play tallies, recorded 32 penalty minutes, had a plus-19 rating and was a finalist for the NCHC defensive forward of the year award.

An alternate captain on DU as a sophomore in 2022-23, Mazur finishes his collegiate career with 36 goals, 39 assists and 75 points and appeared in all 81 games. He was named the NCHC rookie of the year in 2021-22 after recording 14 goals, 24 assists and 38 points as a freshman and helped Denver win its record-tying ninth national championship.

Mazur was originally selected in the third round (70th overall) by the Red Wings in the 2021 NHL Draft.