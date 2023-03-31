Ohio State goalie Dobeš leaves Buckeyes after sophomore year, inks NHL contract with Canadiens

The NHL’s Montreal Canadiens announced on Friday that the team has agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Ohio State sophomore goaltender Jakub Dobeš.

Dobeš, who foregoes his last two seasons with the Buckeyes, also signed an AHL contract allowing him to finish the current season with the Laval Rocket.

The Ostrava, Czechia native compiled a 21-16-3 record along with a 2.31 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage in 40 games this season with three shutouts.

Dobeš was originally selected in the fifth round (136th overall) by the Canadiens in the 2020 NHL Draft.