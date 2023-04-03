Following Durocher’s retirement, Stonehill’s Watchorn returns to Boston University as new women’s hockey coach

Former Boston University standout and Olympic gold medalist Tara Watchorn has been named the second head coach of the Terriers’ women’s hockey team.

The first alumna of the BU women’s program to serve as a Division I head hockey coach, Watchorn played at BU from 2008 to 2012 and went on to serve as an assistant coach for the program for four seasons before being named Stonehill’s first head coach for women’s hockey in 2021. She was recently named the 2022-23 NEWHA coach of the year in the Skyhawks’ inaugural season and was a finalist for the ACHA Division I national coach of the year.

Watchorn replaces her former coach, Brian Durocher, who retired after heading the program since its inception in 2004 as part of a decorated 45-year coaching career.

“This is a great day for BU athletics,” said BU director of athletics Drew Marrochello in a statement. “Tara has already built an impressive legacy as a Terrier, and we could not be happier to welcome her back as the leader of a new era for our women’s ice hockey program.

“Tara quickly emerged as a top candidate for this job, and with each conversation we had with her, it became clear that her coaching experience at BU, Stonehill and internationally with Hockey Canada, has allowed her to build a confident vision and plan for BU hockey. We have witnessed her contributions to many of our program’s top moments over the years, and we are ready to watch her add to that list while developing our student-athletes into leaders both on and off the ice.

“The expectations for this program have always been high, and after being in fantastic hands for its first 18 seasons, we are looking forward to more success with one of its greats proudly at the helm.”

This past season at Stonehill, Watchorn led the program to a 17-15-2 record while going 14-9-1 in NEWHA action for 29 points, clinching the No. 3 seed in the NEWHA playoffs. The team won its first five NEWHA games and finished first in the nation in short-handed goals (10) and ninth in power-play goals (21). The Skyhawks reached the NEWHA semifinals after earning an opening-round sweep.

“I am beyond humbled and honored to be able to return to my alma mater as the second head coach of the Boston University women’s ice hockey program,” said Watchorn. “What Brian and the alumni have built is so special, and I am excited to continue that tradition and help vault the program back onto the national stage.

“BU holds a special place in my heart, and to be able to help create a positive environment for amazing student-athletes to learn and grow has always been my dream. I have had the opportunity to learn from some of the best players and coaches in the game both in my playing career and as a coach. I am thankful to bring those experiences with me as we strive for excellence on and off the ice at BU.

“Thank you to President Brown, Drew Marrochello, Brittany Kane and Jill Cardella for believing in me and the vision I have for the program. I am looking forward to rejoining the BU community and working with everyone within the athletics department.”

The pinnacle of Watchorn’s playing career came in 2014 when she and three other Terriers claimed gold with Team Canada at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia. She remains active with Hockey Canada as an assistant coach, most recently winning gold at the 2023 Under-18 World Championship.

Watchorn enjoyed an 11-year playing career for Team Canada as a defender, appearing in 46 games in international competition, and earned three IIHF Women’s World Championship silver medals (2011, 2015, 2016) and two gold medals at the Four Nations Cup (2013, 2014) in addition to the Olympic gold.

A two-time Hockey East and New England All-Star, Watchorn helped vault the Terriers onto the national scene as a player. She helped lead BU to its first two Hockey East titles (2010, 2012) with her overtime goal in 2010 pushing BU to its first league crown. She played in the NCAA tournament in each of her final three seasons and was a member of the 2010-11 squad that became the first Hockey East team to play in the NCAA championship game. In 127 games on the BU blue line, Watchorn scored 21 goals and added 63 assists for 84 points.

In addition to her collegiate and international successes, Watchorn also shined as a professional for the CWHL’s Boston Blades. She played in two CWHL all-star games and was named CWHL defenseman of the year in 2015 – the same year she helped her team to its Clarkson Cup victory.

Watchorn graduated from BU’s Sargent College in 2012 with a degree in health science and recently completed a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Northeastern.