Here’s why NCAA championship banners disappeared from the Amalie Arena rafters

TAMPA, Fla. — One of the features that comes with hosting a Men’s Frozen Four is banners for each team that has won an NCAA championship, listing the years of their titles.

There are 22 of them that go up in the rafters at Frozen Fours. Usually.

They were hanging from the Amalie Arena catwalks when teams practiced on Wednesday but they were gone for Thursday’s semifinals.

An NCAA spokesperson said the banners were impeding sight lines of the center-ice video board from the upper levels of the arena, so they were pulled up.

Banners for Tampa Bay Lightning championships and retired numbers and the U.S. and Canadian flags hang above the ends of the rink at Amalie Arena.

The NCAA championship banners will be back for the 2024 Men’s Frozen Four in St. Paul, Minn., according to the spokesperson. Saturday’s game will determine whether Minnesota gets a sixth year added to its banner or Quinnipiac becomes the 23rd team with one.