Minnesota Duluth’s Hughes is the 2023 recipient of the Hockey Humanitarian Award

TAMPA, Fla. — Minnesota Duluth’s Gabbie Hughes was named the 2023 recipient of the Hockey Humanitarian Award during the Friday night NCAA Men’s Frozen Four awards ceremonies.

Hughes is the 28th honoree of the award and was one of three repeat finalists for this season. The award is presented annually to college hockey’s finest citizen — a student athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team, but also to the community through leadership in volunteerism.

Hughes’ impact has been felt statewide in Minnesota through Sophie’s Squad, a non-profit that she co-founded. Sophie’s Squad has raised more than $286,000 for mental health resources and advocacy.

Hughes was unable to attend because she is with the U.S. Women’s National Team at the 2023 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Brampton, Ontario, but she spoke via video.

“Our mission at Sophie’s Squad is to improve mental health of athletes from youth to college and remove that stigma that’s associated with seeking help,” Hughes said. “I stand here personally as an example of an athlete that has struggled and continues to struggle. I want everyone to know that it is OK to not be OK. I want everyone to know that there is always hope and there is always help.

The Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation virtually presented Hughes with a check for $3,000 for Sophie’s Squad.

“This award is such an honor to win,” said Hughes, who scored her first U.S. Women’s National Team point Friday with an assist in a 9-1 victory against Switzerland. “But more importantly, it’s a great platform for mental health. The importance of this award is more than just the recognition of my personal contributions to Sophie’s Squad. It’s the awareness of mental health. It’s about getting that awareness out there. And that’s exactly what this opportunity has done. It’s allowed us to bring mental health awareness to the platform for more people, to a different range of individuals. And for that, I am extremely grateful.”

The other four finalists — Jacob Adkins and Andrew Walker from UMass Boston; two-time finalist Hannah Price from Rensselaer; Ryan Herpy of Albertus Magnus; and Will Rosen of Saint Anselm — each received $500 for their designated charities.

Read more about Hughes’ volunteer activities in this in-depth profile published by USCHO in March.