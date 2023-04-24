After 21 seasons behind Bentley men’s hockey bench, Soderquist out as Falcons coach

Ryan Soderquist is out as Bentley’s head coach, having announced he will leave the program on June 30.

Soderquist tweeted a statement this morning.

Thank you @BentleyHockey for last 26 years. I am extremely proud of what we all accomplished together and look forward to the growth of the program. Daughters Cora/Madelyn and loving wife Jess, whom have been by my side every step, love you. I will forever bleed blue and black!! — Ryan Soderquist (@SoderquistBU) April 24, 2023

For the 2022-23 season, Soderquist’s 21st season behind the bench at his alma mater, the Falcons finished 11-21-2 overall (8-16-2 Atlantic Hockey).

“I have had the pleasure of watching Coach Soderquist grow as player and as head coach,” said Bentley vice president for student sffairs J. Andrew Shepardson. “I appreciate everything he has done to grow the program and I wish him and his family the very best. I am confident Bentley Falcons hockey will thrive long into the future thanks to Coach Soderquist.”

A three-time coach of the year (Atlantic Hockey, 2009 and 2012, MAAC, 2003), Soderquist is the winningest coach in program history with 277 career victories. He is one of just 18 active NCAA coaches to have surpassed the 250-win milestone.

Overall, Soderquist was 277-377-85 at Bentley. Of his 21 seasons, just six were at or above the .500 mark.

A national search for a replacement will begin immediately.