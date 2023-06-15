MASCAC adding Anna Maria, Rivier to men’s hockey conference in 2024-25, provisionally to women’s conference

The MASCAC council of presidents and commissioner Angela Baumann have announced that Anna Maria and Rivier will be joining the conference as affiliate members.

Anna Maria and Rivier will join MASCAC men’s hockey beginning in 2024-25 and provisionally for MASCAC women’s hockey. They will join Fitchburg State, Framingham State, MCLA, Plymouth State, UMass Dartmouth, Salem State, Westfield State and Worcester State as the competing members in the MASCAC.

The multi-sport strategic addition of both of these institutions as affiliates adds members to assist in men’s hockey scheduling and positions the conference in preparations for launching MASCAC women’s hockey as a championship sport in the near future.

“The MASCAC is thrilled to welcome Anna Maria College and Rivier University to the conference,” Baumann said in a statement. “The addition of these institutions secures the future of MASCAC men’s ice hockey while addressing some scheduling logistics and sets the pathway for additional opportunities. Partnering as affiliates with these two institutions in our geographic footprint advances the MASCAC membership towards reaching a strategic goal of increasing the number of sports in the league with the addition of women’s ice hockey.

“I look forward to working with both institutions, their administrations and providing outstanding student-athlete opportunities.”

The Anna Maria men’s hockey team is gearing up for its sixth season in their program’s history. The team has amassed a 36-53-13 record since starting back in 2018-19.

“Our student-athletes, coach David McCauley and coach Zachary Perkins have worked hard to build a respected program in the region and the opportunity to compete in the MASCAC conference is something we are all looking forward to,” Anna Maria director of athletics Joseph Brady said. “We are thankful to Commissioner Baumann, the presidents of the MASCAC universities, and the athletics directors for this invitation. The chance to compete for a conference championship is a tremendous opportunity for both programs and our department. This new partnership with the MASCAC will continue to enhance our student-athlete experience for our hockey programs.”

The Rivier men’s hockey team is heading into just its third season in the history of the program, holding a 13-31-4 record in its young existence.

“The Rivier University department of athletics is thrilled to align with the MASCAC for men’s and women’s ice hockey,” Rivier director of athletics Jonathan Harper said. “As we enter our third year sponsoring hockey, we look forward to quality competition while affording our student-athletes with the opportunity to contend for a conference championship. I would like to thank Sister Paula Marie Buley for her support and leadership through this process along with Commissioner Angela Baumann who worked diligently with the MASCAC presidents and directors of athletics to make this partnership a reality.

“This opportunity is a tremendous enhancement for the Rivier hockey student-athlete experience.”