Notre Dame grad, former volunteer assistant Sheahan back with Irish ahead of ’23-24 season as associate head coach

Former Irish hockey standout Brock Sheahan will return to the Notre Dame bench as an associate head coach.

A 2008 graduate from Notre Dame, Sheahan returns to his alma mater following a decade away in various coaching roles at the junior, collegiate and professional levels.

“We are very excited to welcome Brock back to the Irish hockey family,” Notre Dame head coach Jeff Jackson said in a statement. “He has developed into a tremendous coach over the last several years and is a rising star in our profession. Brock is a perfect fit for our staff, which was evident when he first started coaching here 10 years ago. For me, it’s also awesome to welcome back an alumnus that played on my very first team at Notre Dame.”

“When Coach Jackson first approached me with the possibility of coming back to Notre Dame to be a member of this great staff, it was an opportunity that my family and I have dreamt about – an opportunity to come home,” Sheahan added. “The University of Notre Dame is a place like no other and I feel that I am uniquely prepared to help the program move forward. My experience at the highest level of junior hockey with the (USHL’s) Chicago Steel, and then professionally with the (AHL’s) Chicago Wolves, will help me develop our student-athletes to the best of my ability both on and off the ice. “

Sheahan most recently served as the head coach for the Wolves in 2022-23. In one season with the team, he led the Carolina Hurricanes’ AHL affiliate to a 35-29-5 regular-season record.

“I would like to thank the Carolina Hurricanes for the opportunity to be a head coach at the AHL level last season,” Sheahan said. “It was an incredible experience and a year that helped me get better as a coach in all areas.”

Prior to his stint with the Wolves, Sheahan spent four seasons with the Steel, winning two Anderson Cups, awarded to the league’s regular-season champions (2019-20 and 2020-21), as well as capturing the 2021 Clark Cup playoff championship. Assuming the role of head coach midway through the 2019-20 season, Sheahan posted a 100-27-12-3 regular-season record at the helm of the Steel while adding an 8-3 record in the playoffs.

Sheahan also has experience coaching at the collegiate level, having spent four seasons at Holy Cross following a year as a volunteer assistant for the Irish (2013-14).

A defenseman for the Irish from 2004 to 2008, Sheahan was a sophomore during Jackson’s inaugural season behind the bench at Notre Dame. He appeared in 161 games over his collegiate career and tallied 33 points off four goals and 29 assists. Serving as alternate captain his senior year, Sheahan was named the William Donald Nyrop Award winner, presented annually to the team’s top defenseman.

“As an Irish alum, I am passionate about Notre Dame hockey,” Sheahan said. “I cannot wait to start building relationships with our young men and help them get better every day.”

Sheahan will join the Irish on July 1.