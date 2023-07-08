Misericordia hires former Norwich assistant Cole as Cougars’ first head coach for ’24-25 hockey season

Kevin Cole has been named the first head men’s hockey coach at Misericordia.

Cole comes to Misericordia from Norwich where he served as an assistant men’s hockey coach and the head men’s golf coach.

“I am excited to welcome Kevin Cole to Misericordia University as our head men’s ice hockey coach,” said Misericordia director of athletics Chuck Edkins in a statement. “He has proven his ability to recruit, retain and develop high-quality student-athletes. His experience and passion will help establish the Misericordia ice hockey program.”

“I am thankful to coach Edkins and the administration at Misericordia for this opportunity,” added Cole. “I am really excited about the chance to start a new program. Building something from scratch is extremely rewarding and is something that the inaugural team will be able to look back on with pride.”

The Misericordia University administration is equally excited about welcoming Cole to the campus community.

“We are excited about the addition of men’s ice hockey to our varsity athletics offerings and are especially excited about the hiring of Kevin Cole as our first head coach,” said Misericordia president Dr. Dan Myers. “His experience, leadership and enthusiasm will be a tremendous asset to our program.”

The Cougars will begin play in the MAC and UCHC in 2024 and practice and play at the Toyota SportsPlex in nearby Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

“We’re looking forward to getting the word out about Misericordia ice hockey,” said Cole. “The campus atmosphere and the facilities are incredible assets to starting a program.”

A native of Lansing, Mich., Cole earned his bachelor’s degree in human resources and economics from Michigan State and a master’s in organizational leadership from Trine.

Cole served as the inaugural hockey coach at Purdue University Northwest, where he spent two seasons.

Previously, he spent two seasons as the head ACHA hockey coach at Trine.