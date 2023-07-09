Omaha promotes Hambrook from director of player development to new assistant coach role with Mavericks

Bennett Hambrook has been named a new assistant coach at Omaha.

He has been serving as the Mavericks’ director of player development since June 2022.

Hambrook spent the previous four seasons as an assistant coach with Hamilton.

Prior to coaching, Hambrook played collegiately at Hamilton, appearing in 69 games and compiling eight assists. He was an alternate captain his sophomore and junior seasons and the team captain in 2016-17 when he helped lead the men’s hockey team to their first 20-win season in school history.

After his senior year, Hambrook was presented with the Jean-Marius Gelas Memorial Award, which is given to a student-athlete who has displayed outstanding development in sportsmanship, leadership, character and athletic ability during their college years. He was also the recipient of the Albert I. Prettyman Unsung Hero award for dedication and determination that inspires and motivates his teammates and the coaching staff.

Hambrook earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Hamilton, and his master’s degree in organizational leadership from Norwich.