‘Fantastic teacher’ Mannino promoted to associate head coach role with Colorado College men’s hockey team

Peter Mannino has been promoted to associate head coach of the Colorado College hockey team.

Mannino, a former head coach in the USHL and starting goaltender for the 2005 NCAA Division I national champion Denver team, is entering his third season with the Tiger hockey program in 2023-24 after serving as an assistant coach for the Tigers the last two seasons.

“This promotion is very well deserved and speaks to the powerful impact Peter has made here at Colorado College, not only with our program and players, but throughout the entire campus community,” CC head coach Kris Mayotte said in a statement. “He is a fantastic teacher with a great work ethic and hockey mind, and I believe he is one of the best college coaches in the country.”

“I am grateful for head coach Kris Mayotte, (athletic director) Lesley Irvine and the Colorado College athletic department for this wonderful opportunity,” Mannino added. “It has been a privilege to work alongside Coach Mayotte, our staff and our players. This could not have been possible without the support of my wife and children. I am excited to start the upcoming season and continue to elevate the CC hockey program.”