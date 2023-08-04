Union drops Dutchmen/Dutchwomen nickname, to be known as Garnet Chargers moving forward

After nearly 10 months of exploration and discussions with stakeholders across the Union College community, the school’s mascot has been changed from Dutchmen/Dutchwomen to Garnet Chargers.

Garnet Chargers rose to the top of a field of 400-plus unique names offered by more than 1,100 Union students, alumni, faculty, and staff members.

“I am thrilled to introduce the Garnet Chargers as a powerful new symbol of the Union College experience and community,” said college president David R. Harris in a statement. “Our process was intentional and inclusive, and we took to heart all the input we received. This entire experience has served as a vivid reminder of just how fortunate we are to have such a passionate and engaged community.”

Garnet has been Union’s official color for more than 150 years. Chargers harkens to Schenectady’s legacy as a hub for electrical innovation and invention and is an apt metaphor for the high-energy, forward-looking Union experience.

“I am extremely proud to be a part of representing the Garnet Chargers,” said Union junior women’s hockey player Maren Friday in the announcement. “I believe this nickname truly speaks to the community’s drive and passion to make an impact. I think that Union is a community that does not balk at adversity and instead embraces it and pushes through. I know every student-athlete will bring the energy and drive to seamlessly integrate the nickname into our programs.”

Garnet Chargers was one of four finalists shared with the Union community in May, the culmination of a process in which approximately two-dozen “semifinalist” names were scored against a set of evaluation criteria established to help guide the selection process.

A Garnet Chargers mascot is being finalized and will be unveiled this fall, while signage featuring the Garnet Chargers “Bolt U” logo and wordmark will be showing up on campus in the coming weeks.