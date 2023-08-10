Boston University women’s hockey assistant Ostrom tabbed new head coach at Suffolk

Abby Ostrom has been named the new head coach of the Suffolk women’s hockey team.

Ostrom takes over as the second-ever head coach for the Rams, replacing Taylor Wasylk, who was named head coach at Lindenwood after leading Suffolk to its first CCC crown and NCAA appearance in program history.

Ostrom had been working on Boston University’s staff in various roles since Sept. 2019, most recently as assistant coach.

“The search committee was very impressed with Abby’s vision for the program,” Suffolk director of athletics Cary McConnell said in a statement. “I was specifically excited about her enthusiasm for Suffolk and her excitement and passion for what this challenge holds for her. Her experience at both the Division I and Division III levels have her well positioned to take the Suffolk women’s ice hockey program to the next level.”

“First and foremost, I would like to thank director of athletics Cary (McConnell), associate athletic director Adam Skaggs, and the Suffolk University athletic department for trusting me to take over this young, successful program,” Ostrom added. “I want to thank Taylor (Wasylk) for her continued guidance throughout this transition, as well as my family, friends, network of mentors and colleagues who supported me throughout this process.

“I am extremely excited to join the Suffolk University community as the next head coach of women’s hockey. Coach Wasylk did a tremendous job putting the program on the map within the CCC and NCAA by recruiting tremendous student-athletes. I am excited to work with them and take the program to the next level.”

Across town at Boston University, Ostrom served as director of operations from 2019 before being elevated to assistant coach in 2022. Over four years with the Terriers, she was responsible for all aspects of team video in addition to the day-to-day operations of the program.

BU was not Ostrom’s first stint as an assistant coach in college hockey, as she served in that same role over four seasons at her alma mater, Trinity, from 2015 to 2019.

Ostrom’s coaching resume began as the director of men’s hockey operations and assistant softball coach at Skidmore in 2014-15. She also gained knowledge as a coaching intern with the USA Hockey National Development Camp in Minnesota for the U15 and U18 squads in the summers of 2015 and 2016, respectively, before working as a skills coach for the U18 group at the 2017 camp.

Additionally, Ostrom graduated from the WeCoach NCAA Women’s Coaches academy in the summer of 2019.

A 2014 graduate of Trinity with a bachelor’s degree in American studies and a master’s in public policy and law, Ostrom was a two-sport star, lettering in hockey and softball.

On the ice, she totaled 21 goals and 17 assists for 38 points over 80 games. Her name is etched second in the Trinity record book for game-winning goals (4) in a single season. She helped the Bantams qualify for the NESCAC women’s hockey championship tournament each winter.