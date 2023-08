Women’s Division I College Hockey: 2023-24 roster updates

The Division I women’s hockey season is just about five weeks away. It was another busy offseason with a lot of movement through the transfer portal as well as coaching changes.

Most every team in the country has experienced changes on their roster beyond graduation and incoming freshman classes. There are also a number of fifth year players.

This is an attempt at putting all that information in one place.

The left side of the table are players transferring in, the left side is players who have transferred out. Teams are listed alphabetically by conference.

The best effort was made to get all this information correct at the time of publishing by compiling info from published rosters and social media, but it is all subject to change. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

If you spot an error or missing information, email [email protected].

Coaching hires/promotions

Bemidji State – Assistant coach Amber Fryklund

Boston College – Assistant coach Kate Leary

Boston University – Head coach Tara Watchorn, associate head coach Courtney Kessel, assistant coach Megan Myers

Franklin Pierce – Assistant coach Michael Nellis

Harvard – Head coach Laura Bellamy

Lindenwood – Head coach Taylor Wasylk, assistant coach Rhea Coad, assistant coach Arielle DeSmet

Long Island University – Assistant coach Shelly Picard

Merrimack – Assistant coach Danielle Blanchard

Minnesota – Associate head coach Greg “Boom” May, assistant coach Mitch Baker, assistant coach Jess Scott

Minnesota Duluth – Assistant coach Emma Sobieck, strength and conditioning coach Chase Engdahl

Penn State – Assistant coach Ben Halford

Princeton – Assistant coach Melissa Samoskevich, assistant coach/Director of Player Development Jamie Lundmark

Robert Morris – Assistant coach Jordan Lipson

Sacred Heart – Assistant coach Abbie Ives

St. Cloud State – Assistant coach Billy Hengen

St. Michael’s – Assistant coach Kevin Salinas

Stonehill – Head coach Lee-J Mirasolo

Vermont – Associate Head Coach Alex Gettens and assistant coach Victoria Blake

Transfers and Fifth Year Players