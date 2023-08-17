After stint in NHL, Breiter selected as new Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey director of operations

Minnesota Duluth has named Mark Breiter as its next director of women’s hockey operations.

“I’m just excited to be at UMD and be part of the Bulldog family,” said Breiter in a statement. “I just want to thank Coach (Maura) Crowell and the staff for bringing me in, and I am ready to get to work.”

Breiter spent the last year as the assistant equipment manager for the NHL’s St. Louis Blues. Prior to his stint with the Blues, Breiter was the Minnesota State women’s hockey equipment manager from 2017 through 2022.

“We’re happy to welcome Mark to the staff,” said Crowell, set to enter her ninth season behind the bench in 2023-24. “He has extensive experience in the WCHA and also spent time in the NHL. He will be a great addition and will help us continue to operate at an elite level.”

Breiter earned his Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Minnesota State in May 2022.