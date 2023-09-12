Boston University picks up nine first-place votes, earns top billing in 2023 Hockey East men’s preseason coaches poll

Boston University earned nine first-place votes in the 2023 Hockey East men’s preseason coaches poll to sit atop the poll entering the new season.
Boston College picked up the other two first-place votes and is No. 2 in the poll.
2023 Hockey East Men’s Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Boston University, 109 points, 9 first-place votes
2. Boston College, 99, 2
3. Merrimack, 81
4. Northeastern, 75
5. UConn, 68
6. Providence, 65
7. UMass Lowell, 62
8. UMass, 54
9. Maine, 52
10. New Hampshire, 30
11. Vermont, 20