Boston University picks up nine first-place votes, earns top billing in 2023 Hockey East men’s preseason coaches poll

Boston University earned nine first-place votes in the 2023 Hockey East men’s preseason coaches poll to sit atop the poll entering the new season.

Boston College picked up the other two first-place votes and is No. 2 in the poll.

2023 Hockey East Men’s Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Boston University, 109 points, 9 first-place votes

2. Boston College, 99, 2

3. Merrimack, 81

4. Northeastern, 75

5. UConn, 68

6. Providence, 65

7. UMass Lowell, 62

8. UMass, 54

9. Maine, 52

10. New Hampshire, 30

11. Vermont, 20