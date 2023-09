Northeastern earned eight first-place votes in the 2023 Hockey East women’s preseason coaches poll to sit atop the poll entering the new season.

Providence and UConn each garnered a first-place vote in the poll as well.

2023 Hockey East Women’s Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Northeastern, 88 points, 8 first-place votes

2. Vermont, 75

3. Providence, 74, 1

4. UConn, 65, 1

5. Boston University, 59

6. Boston College, 58

7. Maine, 38

8. New Hampshire, 35

9. Merrimack, 28

10. Holy Cross, 20